Ludhiana Blast: Sirsa Slams Sidhu Again After DGP Doesn't Rule Out Pakistan's Involvement

As Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay said that there is a Pakistan link in the Ludhiana Court Blast case, senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa lambasted state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, asking him if he would still be in denial mode and continue favouring his 'Bhai Jaan' (Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan).

The DGP of Punjab clearly named Pakistan as the mastermind behind Ludhiana Bomb Blast



Are you still on denial mode @sherryontopp? Would you continue favouring your Bhai Jaan over Punjab’s peace? pic.twitter.com/KdTq8G9afC — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 25, 2021

Even on Thursday, in a video message that he tweeted, Sirsa had said, "Sidhu's claim that Ludhiana Blast took place to target a particular community is an irresponsible statement. He has made this an issue of communal hate which can spread fear amongst the common people and can also be a threat to the Sikh community. He is trying to protect Imran Khan and Pakistan even though his own CM said that there could be involvement of Pakistan. This is not a new strategy of Congress, they had done the same thing in 1984."

What did the Punjab DGP say on Pakistan's involvement in Ludhiana Blast?

In a press meet earlier, the DGP had said, "I do have full doubt that there is an involvement of Pakistan, because that's what the leads suggest. It is possible that those behind it are operating from Pakistan."

Ludhiana Court Blast

On Thursday, an explosion took place on the second floor of the District and Sessions court complex in Ludhiana which claimed the life of one person and further injured six others. Following the major incident, several political leaders including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reached the spot.

Also, a high-level meeting was called to discuss the security situation in the country and further on the Ludhiana blast. Officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Border Security Force (BSF), and others were among those present at the meeting held at the Home Ministry.

Image: PTI, ANI