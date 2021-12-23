Ludhiana Court Blast: Akali Dal Accuses Congress Of 'not Taking Law And Order Seriously'

On blast in Ludhiana District Court Complex, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday held a press briefing in which it tore into the ruling Congress government. Speaking at the briefing chief Sukhbir Badal said that a blast of this intensity had never been witnessed before in Punjab. He added that suddenly the state has been witnessing 'blasts, drugs coming in, sacrilege incidents' being reported.

Referring to the recent case against party leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Sukhbir Badal said, "There are so many law and order situations emerging but the DGP is busy filing fake cases." The SAD chief added that a delegation of SAD will be calling on Governor Banwarilal Purohit. " We will meet the Governor and tell him that the Punjab government is not taking the law and order situation seriously," he further said.

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing two and injuring several. The blast, as per the police, took place in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged.

'Not a big deal for us' says Punjab CM Channi

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi underlined that the state has dealt with many adverse situations, and the court blast was 'no big deal'. Speaking to the media, the CM said, "I just have this one thing to say to the Punjabis, who sacrificed for the country, fought for the independence, fought many wars. This is not a big deal."

"We will work to control such incidents, we won't let the peace and tranquillity of the state get disturbed. It's an attempt at it before the assembly polls in Punjab. The investigation is underway, and very soon the culprits will be nabbed. We will expose the culprits," he added.

CM Channi and Deputy CM Randhawa have called for a meeting with the security officials at 7:30 PM. A report has to be submitted by the Punjab Government to the Ministry of Home Affairs, as sought.

Image: ANI