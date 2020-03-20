SCOOP: Ahead Of Floor Test In MP Assembly, 3 MLAs From SP, BSP Not To Participate

Ahead of the floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Friday, Republic TV sources have said that two legislators from SP and one from BSP who had supported Kamal Nath in forming the government in 2018 will not take part in the floor test. As per sources, another three MLAs of the Congress are going to vote in favour of the BJP. Meanwhile, the Speaker also accepted the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kaul. Now, a total 23 of MLAs have resigned from the Assembly so far.

'The BJP has murdered democracy'

In a press conference, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "I was given five years to work for MP. The BJP got 15 years. So far, I have got only 15 months, but during these 15 months people of Madhya Pradesh know the conspiracy that BJP has indulged in. Since the day we came to power BJP has been trying to bring us down. The BJP has murdered democracy."

On the other hand, the Opposition BJP has issued a whip, with the party's Chief Narottam Mishra asking MLAs to vote against the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government during the trust vote. Former MP Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had moved the Supreme Court along with nine other BJP MLAs against the Speaker's decision to adjourn the House, said truth has prevailed and Nath's government was on its way out.

The MLAs of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, through a show of hands, are to decide the fate of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government at 2 pm, a day after the Supreme Court set the deadline. A bench of the Apex court, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and it should be completed by 5 pm on Friday.

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into crisis after senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP. The total strength of the Assembly is 205 where the ruling Congress with 92 members and seven allied MLAs is now at least five short of a simple majority of 104. The Opposition BJP with 106 MLAs have enough numbers to form a government.

(With agency inputs)