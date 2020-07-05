Madhya Pradesh: 'Portfolio Allocation After I Reach Bhopal', Says CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that that portfolio allotment in his recently expanded Cabinet will be done soon after he returns to the state. His statement came after his meeting with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Ram Vilas Paswan.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to fall of the Kamal Nath-led regime in the state.

Chouhan stated that he had raised the demand, in front of Singh, for an Army school to be opened in Gwalior-Chambal region to help the youth to fulfill their wish of joining the armed forces.

"Cabinet expansion has taken place in Madhya Pradesh. Portfolios will be allocated after I reach Bhopal," Chouhan told reporters after meeting with the Defence Minister.

Later, Chouhan met and wished Union Minister Paswan on his birthday and discussed issues related to his state with him.

"Last year, 73 lakh metric tonne wheat had been procured from Madhya Pradesh, out of which 67 lakh metric tonne had been taken in the central pool while the rest was yet to be taken. I requested the Union Minister to take action in this regard so that the state government will receive some funds during this COVID-19 phase," Chouhan said.

This is the second cabinet expansion since the chief minister assumed office on March 23. He had earlier only inducted five ministers in the cabinet in April.

Scindia triggers Congress collapse

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the party on March 10 and joined the BJP sparking a political crisis in the then Kamal Nath-led government. His resignation was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers and departing for Bengaluru, leading to an eventual downfall in the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. On March 21, the rebel Congress ex-MLAs joined BJP in the national capital in the presence of party president JP Nadda and Scindia. BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan then took over as the state's CM for the fourth time as BJP enjoyed majority.

