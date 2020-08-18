Madhya Pradesh To Reserve Government Jobs For State Citizens; CM Shivraj Takes Big Step

In a big decision, the Government of Madhya Pradesh has decided to reserve its jobs for people of the state. Announcing the decision, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the children of Madhya Pradesh will have the first right over the resources of the state. "All government jobs will be reserved only for the children of Madhya Pradesh. Our aim is to involve the talents of the state in the upliftment of the state," he said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had during his Independence Day speech announced that preference would be given to state citizens for government jobs in the state. He also said that his government was preparing a single database so that people of the state do not have to separately register for each scheme. “We will put in place such a mechanism that will ensure employment to local youths on the basis of their mark-sheets of Class 10 and 12,” he had said.

Kamal Nath reacts

Last year, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had said the state government is considering a law to ensure 70% jobs to local youths in the private sector. Reacting on the recent development, Kamal Nath said that Congress party will ensure that the announcement is not done only because of the upcoming bypolls in the state.

प्रदेश के युवाओं के हक़ के साथ पिछले 15 वर्ष की तरह वर्तमान में भी छलावा ना हो , वे ठगे ना जाये , यह आगामी उपचुनावों को देखते हुए मात्र चुनावी घोषणा बन कर ना रह जाये , इस बात का ध्यान रखा जावे अन्यथा कांग्रेस चुप नहीं बैठेगी।

