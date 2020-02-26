Maha Assembly Speaker Rejects BJP's Demand To Move Resolution Honouring Veer Savarkar

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole rejected BJP’s demand for the state government to move a resolution honouring freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary. This comes in the wake of Congress’ repeated insulting references towards Savarkar. After the Speaker announced his decision, BJP leaders rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans against Shiv Sena and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Thereafter, Patole rushed through the legislative business of the day and adjourned the House.

Fadnavis tears copy of Congress mouthpiece

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded a ban on the Congress mouthpiece ‘Shidori’ for publishing insulting articles about Savarkar. He tore the copy of the magazine. Responding to Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reminded him that a letter had been written twice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to bestow Veer Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna.

Pawar raised questions on why the Centre had not acted on this request despite BJP being in power at the Centre and in the state since 2014. While acknowledging that everyone had respect for Savarkar and his contribution to the freedom struggle, the Maharashtra Deputy CM maintained that some of his views were not acceptable to every individual. Meanwhile, NCP ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil objected to the references made about Savarkar by Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena's dilemma on Savarkar

Addressing the Bharat Bachao rally in the national capital in December 2019, Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for his ‘Rape in India’ comment, saying that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’. He was indirectly referring to Savarkar’s alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from the Andaman jail. This resulted in a furious backlash from BJP leaders including Devendra Fadnavis.

Despite Shiv Sena's traditional support for Savarkar, it was perceived to have moved away from its Hindutva stance owing to the compulsions of its alliance with NCP and Congress. The ideological dilemma for the Sena came to the fore on this issue. Initially, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut defended Savarkar both on Twitter as well as in the Saamana newspaper.

Taking an indirect dig at its ally Congress for painting freedom fighter Veer Savarkar in a poor light, Raut dared those accusing Savarkar of apologising to the British to spend even 72 hours in the Andaman prison. However, party supremo Uddhav Thackeray refused to comment on Rahul Gandhi’s remark that had sparked off the controversy in the first place. On February 13, Fadnavis once again questioned the Sena on its position pertaining to the insulting articles about Savarkar appearing in 'Shidori'.

