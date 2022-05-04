Maha HM Says Police Ready To Tackle Any Event; 'matter Discussed With Religious Groups'

After a state-wide crackdown on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders and activists, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil affirmed that police deployment could continue across the state to maintain law and order. Speaking to the media, the Maharashtra Home Minister assured that if the Supreme Court is to be implemented, it would be done across religions, and added that communities were being taken into confidence on the removal of loudspeakers.

Lauding the police for preserving peace in the state he said, "Today police maintained law and order and this deployment will be there. If the Supreme Court order is to be implemented, then it will have to be implemented across all religions. We made communication with every community. Whatever the situation may be, police are ready to handle it," said Dilip Walse-Patil.

Earlier today, the Mumbai police had held a meeting with top police officials, and leaders belonging to the different religious groups. Discussions on complying with the Supreme Court order on loudspeakers were held with the communities.

Meanwhile, to maintain the law and order situation on Raj Thackeray's day of the ultimatum, preventative action was taken against more than 2,300 people and notices under section 149 CrPC were given to around 7000 persons between May 3-4. According to the Maharashtra police, permission for use of loudspeakers has only been given to approximately 1,500 mosques and 1,300 temples in the State (excluding Mumbai).

Raj Thackeray vows to continue protests

With MNS workers being detained across the state, party chief Raj Thackeray assured that his loudspeaker protest would not just be a one-day affair. Over 1,000 MNS activists were detained, while prohibitory notices were issued to another 14,000 workers to prevent them from playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in retaliation to the Azaan. "Our aandolan will continue, it’s not a battle for just one day. Hanuman Chalisa will continue if people violate laws," the MNS Chief said in a press conference.

It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue: MNS chief Raj Thackeray pic.twitter.com/mALQFfy0WF — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

We will continue playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques at the time of Azaan until all illegal loudspeakers will be removed. I have to see what Supreme Court is doing if govt is not following its order: MNS chief Raj Thackeray — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray and organisers of his May 1 rally have been booked by the Aurangabad police over certain 'objectionable statements' made by him during his speech. A non-bailable warrant has also been issued against Thackeray in connection with a 14-year-old case, which the Sangli Police has urged the Mumbai Police to implement.