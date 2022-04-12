Maharashtra: Congress Neta Pitches For Sharad Pawar As CM; 'image Would've Been Different'

Congress leader and Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur on Monday asserted that the state government's image would have been different if Sharad Pawar had been made the Chief Minister. The Women and Child Development Minister also noted that the ruling MVA alliance will always remain stable.

"If Sharad Pawar were the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today, the image (of the government) would have been different," said Thakur in an event in Amaravati district in the presence of Sharad Pawar.

She further added, "Sharad Pawar had been the Chief Minister of Maharashtra four times, but today, in this hour of need, we want him again to guide us. No matter how many attacks are made on us, Maharashtra will always remain stable."

The Congress leader also lauded the courage of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president for attending the event even after an alleged attack at his residence in Mumbai on Friday.

"Everyone here was curious whether or not you will be coming. You are older than us, but you are not tired. It is worth learning from you. It is our good fortune that you are present with us today. It is our destiny that you are with us today in this event even after such a big attack on your residence," she said.

On Friday, More than 100 protesting employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged a sudden and angry demonstration outside Pawar's residence when he was home, alleging he has not done anything to resolve their issues.

Shiv Sena responds to Yashomati Thakur's pitch for Sharad Pawar

Attempting a dig at the Congress leader over her comments, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe asked whether Thakur will propose Sharad Pawar's name for the post of chairman of the Congress-led UPA alliance.

"I think Sharad Pawar should be made UPA President That will benefit the whole of India. Will you (Yashomati Thakur) make the proposal?" tweeted Neelam Gorhe.

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government in Maharashtra is an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress which is led by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.