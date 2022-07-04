Maharashtra News LIVE: CM Shinde Says 'never Had Lust For Power, MLAs Showed Faith In Me'

Quick links:
Exclusive inside images of Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with Shiv Sena district presidents.
In a meeting with the district presidents of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Stay with me if you want to fight. If you dare, then contest the intermediate elections. Instead of playing such a game, let's go to the court of the public, if we go wrong then people will make us sit at home. If you are wrong people will make you sit at home. What is happening now is based on the fact that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is trying to break the deadlock. Please speak the truth about what happened in Maharashtra when the nation is celebrating Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Arbitrary conduct of the assembly is an insult to the constitution. BJP's move is to eliminate Shiv Sena."
In his address, CM Shinde added, "I have no greed for power. Even earlier, I had no greed for power. I have no greed for any post. We took this decision because there were questions about those MLAs' existence. We have a natural alliance with BJP. We had an alliance with BJP in the election. I tried to explain to them to form an alliance with BJP. I told them 5 times to form an alliance with BJP. But we were not successful in that, we got defeated."
Speaking on his journey as Shiv Sainik, CM Shinde stated, "I joined shakha of Shiv Sena by getting inspired from Balasaheb & Anand Dighe. I become shakha chief despite many people of more age than me. I never had a lust for power. I worked harder, I never looked back. I always remain silent, but when something wrong happens, I don't tolerate it. There were many comments on my father. My father did struggle and brought me here. My father worked hard for me. I gave more time to Shiv Sena & the organisation instead of my family. I lost my two children. Anand Dighe gave me support at that time. I had lost everything at that time. Dighe Saheb supported me, he came to my house many times. Dighe Saheb said to me that you have to wipe other's tears, you have to work for others. Balasaheb & Anand Dighe were like gods to me. I used to sit till 11 night in municipal corporation office, I did lots of hard work."
After the Eknath Shinde-led government proved its majority in the assembly, the Chief Minister said, "All MLAs are taking the legacy of Balasaheb & Anand Dighe. I don't want to hide anything. All supported me, and support keeps increasing. I received many calls asking where are you going & all the others things. I said I don't know. I am ready to be martyred for Shiv Sena. Everyone did not know where they are going, for much time they are going, or for what purpose they are going, despite this they supported me. I was inspired by the ideology of Balasaheb at the age of 17 yrs."
Questioning the formationof the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "Those who don't follow our whip have to face action. Those MLAs (Eknath Shinde faction) are in bubble. One day they have to meet their constituency people. Yesterday, the speaker election was also illegal. We are ready for election whenever it happens. It is very likely."
Congress refuted rumours that it is planning to quit MVA. Speaking to the media, AICC Maharashtra in-charge HK Patil asserted that Congress will continue to back NCP and Congress. Moreover, he attributed the collapse of the MVA government to BJP's 'Operation Lotus'. He also pointed out that Congress not only supported the MVA candidate for the Speaker's election but also voted against the government during the floor test.
The Sewri metropolitan magistrate's court issued a bailable warrant against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. This came after he remained absent during the hearing in the defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Dr. Medha despite being summoned.
Mumbai Sewree Court today issued Warrant against Shivsena Leader #SanjayRaut in Prof Dr Medha Kirit Somaiya Defamation Case. Raut was Summoned by Court to remain present, but did not attended Court.
Shiv Sena chief and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray arrived at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. He will meet with party district chiefs.
#WATCH | Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Commenting on the formation of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "A BJP-led alliance government has been formed in Maharashtra. It will take Maharashtra to new heights of development and good governance in line with PM Modi's vision and rid Maharashtra of corruption and instability. This is an example of the commitment of public representatives to the mandate given by the people. That's why I congratulate the CM and Deputy CM there."
Weighing in on the formation of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, "This is not BJP or Eknath Shinde's feat. It is the feat of ED, CBI and NIA". According to her, over 50 MLAs have joined the Shinde camp owing to the fear of the central investigative agencies.
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs belonging to his camp at the Shiv Sena Bhavan. At present, 40 out of 55 Sena MLAs are with the ruling coalition.
A total of 20 MLAs remained absent during the Maharashtra trust vote. This includes 10 Congress MLAs - Jitesh Antapurkar, Zeeshan Siddique, Praniti Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar, Dhiraj Deshmukh, Kunal Patil, Raju Awale, Mohanrao Hambarde and Shirish Chaudhari and 7 NCP MLAs- Dattatray Bharane, Baban Shinde, Nilesh Lanke, Dilip Mohite and Anna Bansode, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik.
Speaking to the media after the Eknath Shinde-led government proved its majority in the Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray asserted that action will be taken against those who violated the party whip. He affirmed, "We believe that the Speaker's election that happened yesterday was also illegal. Our whip will remain the same". Responding to whether he agrees with Sharad Pawar's prediction about mid-term polls, Thackeray opined, "There is a big possibility. The people who have betrayed their parent party can act similarly in their current party".
He elaborated, "People who have run away want to finish Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena can never be finished. They are living in a bubble now. They were in Surat, Guwahati and Goa. I don't know where they will be taken next. We know what is in the minds of the voters. When a building in Kurla collapsed, I went there at 2 am. The local MLA was perhaps partying in Guwahati. When they go back to their constituencies and meet their voters, then they will come to know the sentiments of the voters."
On the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that his government will endorse the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively. He stated, "Whatever decisions were taken in the last cabinet, about renaming, we will uphold those decisions as we're of the same view. We'll have to re-affirm those decisions as last cabinet wasn't as per rules as Governor had already asked the government to face floor test".
But we will take a cabinet meet and reaffirm the renamings decided by the last cabinet meet of the last government: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
In an indication that all is not well within MVA, many Congress MLAs such as Ashok Chavan and Zeeshan Siddiqui did not cast their vote during the trust vote.
Weighing in on his taking over as Maharashtra Deputy CM, Devendra Fadnavis stressed, "I would have even sat at home had the party told me - the same party that made me a CM. Today I tell you that there will never be a tussle for power in this govt, we'll continue cooperating. People taunt that it's an ED govt. Yes, it's an ED govt-govt of Eknath Devendra".
Speaking in the Legislative Assembly to congratulate CM @mieknathshinde as we prove majority, win the trust vote for our Government !
Weighing in on his 'Mi Punha Yein' (I will come back) prediction for which he was mocked since the last three years, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "I had once said that I'll come back. But when I said that, several people mocked me. I've come back today and brought him (Eknath Shinde) along with me. I won't take revenge on people who mocked me. I'll forgive them, everything isn't taken to heart in politics."
I had once said that I'll come back. But when I said that, several people mocked me. I've come back today and brought him (Eknath Shinde) along with me. I won't take revenge on people who mocked me. I'll forgive them, everything isn't taken to heart in politics: Devendra Fadnavis
As per sources, Congress is likely to break away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra. A development in this regard is expected in the next few days, sources added.
Speaking on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Our CM Eknath Shinde has won the trust vote, I congratulate him. I thank all the MLAs who supported us. Appreciating the political journey of Shinde from a Shiv Sena Shakha head to a CM, he described the latter as a leader who works 24/7.
#BREAKING | Our CM Eknath Shinde has won the trust vote, I congratulate him. I thank all the MLAs who supported us: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after winning floor test
Tune in here -https://t.co/JeZboz5J2B pic.twitter.com/84HlvGvdTN
In a big embarrassment for the opposition, it received only 99 votes today- 8 less compared to what it secured in the Speaker's election on Sunday. Two SP MLAs- Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh and one AIMIM MLA abstained from voting.
Maharashtra floor test: Eknath Shinde leaps past majority with 164 votes in favour, only 99 votes in favour of Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA
Tune in here - https://t.co/mlZDhkdfCq pic.twitter.com/vPZFbjrxSn
The newly formed Shinde-Fadnavis government has secured the majority during the trust vote by getting 144 votes until now.
As of now, the Eknath Shinde-led government has secured the support of 110 MLAs and is in the pole position to win the vote of confidence.
PWPI MLA, Shyamsundar Shinde joined the Eknath Shinde group just before the trust vote. So, since yesterday 2 Shiv Sena MLAs have switched sides.
#BREAKING | Another MLA, Shyamsundar Shinde joined Eknath Shinde group just before the trust vote. So, since yesterday 2 Shiv Sena MLAs have switched sides
Tune in here - https://t.co/JeZboz5J2B pic.twitter.com/LOuRlIldIL
50 MLAs have voted for the Eknath Shinde-led government during the trust vote until now.
The headcount of the MLAs in favour of the vote of confidence has commenced. The Speaker allowed the opposition's demand for a division of votes.
#BREAKING | Floor test in Maharashtra Assembly begins, Eknath Shinde-BJP govt to prove majority
Tune in here - https://t.co/mlZDhkdfCq pic.twitter.com/cgESGoqpAm
In a last-minute bid to avoid embarrassment in the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Uddhav Thackeray camp moved the Supreme Court once again. It challenged newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to reinstate Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader and approve the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the Chief Whip in place of Sunil Prabhu. Senior advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned this matter before a vacation bench of the SC comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued, "The speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips. This is changing the status quo of proceedings before this court. The speaker yesterday at the stroke of midnight elected the whip". Refusing to grant urgent relief to the Uddhav camp, Justice Banerjee said, "I don't have the papers in front of me. Let all of this come up together on July 11, 2022".
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan ahead of the floor test.
As per sources, one more Uddhav camp MLA Santosh Bangar will jump ship to the Eknath Shinde camp. This comes after Bharat Gogawale issued a whip to all Shiv Sena MLAs to back the government during the trust vote.
Mumbai | Another Shiv Sena MLA of Uddhav Thackeray faction, Santosh Bangar, seen with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and MLAs of his faction.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022
Bangar had left with the Shinde faction MLAs from hotel this morning and arrived with them at the Assembly now. pic.twitter.com/yeUXC8iZqU
"Shiv Sena is a cadre-based party. Lakhs of workers connected to the ground are our strength. MLAs and MPs have never been our strength. Some people left. We will see what is their fate. The party will work and will again get MLAs and MPs elected. The manner in which an attempt was made to divide the party- it has been done because of revenge," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told ANI.
This (BJP & Shinde faction alliance) is a temporary arrangement, they will not be able to go to people. They were lions in Shiv Sena. Even Kasab didn't have so much security but they had when they reached Mumbai. What are you scared of?: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut