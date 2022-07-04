Maharashtra News LIVE: CM Shinde Says 'never Had Lust For Power, MLAs Showed Faith In Me'

Speaking to the media after the Eknath Shinde-led government proved its majority in the Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray asserted that action will be taken against those who violated the party whip. He affirmed, "We believe that the Speaker's election that happened yesterday was also illegal. Our whip will remain the same". Responding to whether he agrees with Sharad Pawar's prediction about mid-term polls, Thackeray opined, "There is a big possibility. The people who have betrayed their parent party can act similarly in their current party".

He elaborated, "People who have run away want to finish Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena can never be finished. They are living in a bubble now. They were in Surat, Guwahati and Goa. I don't know where they will be taken next. We know what is in the minds of the voters. When a building in Kurla collapsed, I went there at 2 am. The local MLA was perhaps partying in Guwahati. When they go back to their constituencies and meet their voters, then they will come to know the sentiments of the voters."