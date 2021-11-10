Maharashtra Govt Lauds Nawab Malik For Raising 'important Issues In Past Few Days'

In a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has praised Minister Nawab Malik. Sources told Republic that all the three parties comprising the MVA government - the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena- have backed Nawab Malik for 'raising important issues in the past few days.'

'Important issues' raised by Nawab Malik

Issues with Sameer Wankhede and his family

Since the Mumbai cruise drug bust, Nawab Malik calling it all 'a plot', has raised a number of issues. He has specifically targeted NCB Mumbai's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and has even questioned his appointment. He has alleged that his Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede was actually 'Dnyandev Dawood Wankhede' and that the name had been changed in a fake caste certificate to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category snatching away the rights of genuine Dalits. The Maharashtra Minister has also claimed that in more than 26 cases Sameer Wankhede has not followed the protocols.

Further Nawab Malik has released purported photos of Yasmeen Wankhede, who is Sameer Wankhede's sister. Hinting at a deeper link between Sameer Wankhede and Bollywood, Malik had said, “During the pandemic, the entire film industry was in the Maldives. Sameer Wankhede must clarify what he and his family members were doing there at that time. He should clarify whether he was in Dubai," Malik said.

Also, Nawab Malik has alleged that Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar has raked up an old case in connection with Immoral trafficking and/or for the alleged possession of drugs in 2018.

Issues with Fadnavis

NCP minister Nawab Malik also alleged that ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had links with the 'drug mafia'. Tweeting a photo of one Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis, he pointed out that Rana had recently been arrested in a drug trafficking case. Stating that Jaideep Rana was 'financial head' of the River song which features both Fadnavis and his wife, he demanded CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue.

Then with each passing day, Nawab Malik raised a number of issues spanning from shielding criminals to spanning the racket of fake currencies.

Image: PTI