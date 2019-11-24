Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Sharad Pawar Counters Ajit Pawar, Says 'No Alliance With BJP'

After the surprise swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister, the Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state at 11:30 AM on Sunday. Sources report that the Sena-Cong-NCP will be represented by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal in front of the three-judge bench comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The parties have contended that they should have been invited to form the government owing to their constituting a majority in the Assembly and are demanding immediate floor test.

Hotel politics

Fearing any possible horsetrading, NCP has gathered 48-50 MLAs who have pledged allegiance Sharad Pawar at Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Similarly, Shiv Sena has holed up its MLAs in Hotel Lalit, Andheri. Congress on the other hand, has kept its MLAs in the JW Marriott hotel. Meanwhile, sources report that Ajit Pawar himself will challenge NCP's decision to sack him as leader of the NCP Legislative Party. He was replaced by Jayant Patil.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM, Sena rebels

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. But NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, saying it was Ajit Pawar 's own decision and not NCP's.

While BJP claims Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support, as of Sunday. Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs may break away to support the BJP-led government. The governor has given BJP November 30 as the deadline to prove their majority.

Current Maharashtra numbers

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.