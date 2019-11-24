Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Sharad Pawar Counters Ajit Pawar, Says 'No Alliance With BJP'

After remaining ensconced in his south Mumbai residence throughout Sunday, NCP leader and newly-anointed deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late night and held closed-door discussions. Earlier in the day, the supreme court issued notices to the Centre, Maharashtra government, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on a plea filed by the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP combine seeking quashing of the governor's November 23 order inviting the BJP leader to form the government.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday made his intentions clear as he tweeted about BJP-NCP alliance in the state. Taking to Twitter, he said that there is no need to worry as 'all is well', hours after the NCP attempted to bring him back into the party fold and in league to form a government with Shiv Sena and Congress. Ajit Pawar, however, maintained that he is an NCP leader and Sharad Pawar is their leader. In response, taking a jibe at him, Senior Congress leader and former CM of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan has said that Ajit Pawar is trying to confuse the NCP and its supporters. Here is Ashok Chavan's tweet:
इंग्रजीत म्हटलं जातं, If you can't convince them, confuse them...— Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) November 24, 2019
दुसर्याच्या खांद्यावर बंदूक ठेवून भाजपनं आता हाच प्रकार सुरू केल्याचं दिसतंय...#MahaPoliticalTwist https://t.co/TjWgR89KvB
The NCP on Sunday night claimed three MLAs, who among others had attended swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on Saturday, were flown to Delhi in a chartered plane by the BJP the same day. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the three MLAs have said that they are with the party.
Amid complicated political scenario in Maharashtra, wherein BJP is confident of proving its number and NCP's Ajit Pawar assuring a stable government under NCP and BJP alliance, Congress is showing its strength. In what is being called a show of strength and unity by the Congress, the party on Sunday released a video of its leader Ahmed Patel leading a mass of MLAs in the gallery of a hotel.
Soon after NCP decided to move its MLAs from Hotel Renaissance to Hotel Hyatt on Sunday evening, it has been revealed that the move was taken after speculations that a policeman in civil clothes was spying on the leaders. The NCP MLAs went to allege that the policeman might be passing information about their move to the BJP. In a video accessed by Republic TV, the NCP MLAs can be seen checking the identification card of a person, who they claim is a policeman. They then question his intentions.
Amid hotel politics unfolding in Maharashtra, sources informed that NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is mulling legal option. As per sources, he will be challenging his removal from the post of leader of the legislative party
According to the latest updates, the NCP MLAs will be shifted to the Hyatt Hotel, due to security reasons, from Hotel Renaissance where they are currently lodged. Shivsena MLAs will be shifted to Lemon Tree Hotel in Mumbai from The Lalit.
NCP leader Umesh Patil has revealed that Ajit Pawar will address the media soon.
"I met Ajit Pawar now. He is in NCP only and he has said himself that Sharad Pawar is the leader. He will speak with the media soon," he said adding, "Staying together is far more important than any politics".
After Jayant Patil, NCP chief in a tweet countering Ajit Pawar stated that 'there is no question of forming an alliance with BJP' in Maharashtra. Further called Ajit Pawar's statement 'false and misleading.'
There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra.— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019
NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people.
NCP's Jayant's Patil in a tweet contradicting Ajit Pawar said that Sharad Pawar has decided to 'not go with BJP.' Further, asked the Deputy CM to return.
He said, "You are a founding member of the NCP. We've all grown up under the shadow of Honourable Sharad Pawar Saheb. For Maharashtra's sake, Sharad Pawar Saheb has decided to not go with BJP. Respect Sharad Pawar's decision and come back."
Meeting of independent MLAs backing BJP to be held separately with BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar after BJP meet, according to PTI.
Ina dramatic twist, rebel NCP MLAs and current Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has tweeted that he is and will always remain in NCP. He added that the BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra.
I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader.— Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019
Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people.
He reassures people stating that a little patience is required.
There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support.— Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019
BJP claims that they have strategy for the floor test, which will help them pass comfortably.
Talking to the media after the BJP MLA meet, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar stated , "Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar govt will prove the majority and we discussed related things. The mandate was clear but Sena insulted and humiliated it. After taking the oath, a sense of confidence came from entire Maharashtra. To accelerate the speed of development, all the MLAs have given their support."
Meanwhile, meeting between Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Shivsena MLAs has started in The Lalit Hotel.
Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray have reached Hotel Lalit to meet Shiv Sena MLAs after concluding meeting with NCP MLAs at Hotel Renaissance. He will meet up with Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge at JW Marriot where 42 Congress MLAs are currently holed up.
Meanwhile, Meeting of Maharashtra BJP MLAs being held in Mumbai i sunderway. Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil & Union minister Raosaheb Danve among those present, according to PTI.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena sources have said that Uddhav Thackeray while addressing NCP MLAs has reassured MLAs on the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance saying , "Do not worry, this relationship will go long, our alliance will go a long way."
Ajit Pawar changes his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, as NCP-Sena joint meeting at Hotel rennaissance continues.
NCP Sources have reported that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will hold a close door meet in the Renaissance hotel, Mumbai after the meeting with NCP MLAs concludes.
After maintaining silence since he took oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, broke his silence by replying to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah's wishes, indicating his unwillingness to return to NCP folds. He stated that 'we will ensure a stable govt' in Maharashtra.
Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. https://t.co/3tT2fQKgPi— Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019
माननीय गृहमंत्री @AmitShah जी, आप की शुभ कामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद| https://t.co/rEHgg1kHPX— Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019
Furthermore he tweeted thanking other Union Ministers like Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal to name a few.
While, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are chairing a meeting with NCP MLAs, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal have reached Dadar BJP office for the high-level meeting.
Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray reach Hotel Rennaissance to talk to the NCP MLAs. Meanwhile, sources state that 2 Congress MLAs of the 44, are allegedly not traceable. BJP too has called all its MLAs for a meeting.
Meetings continue among all parties - NCP-Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena
Supreme Court has also directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce the letter by the governor inviting them to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers on Monday. Order will be passed after reviewing the governor's order.
Supreme Court has issued notice to the Central government, Maharashtra govt, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to respond to the plea.
Plea for an immediate floor test will be considered after considering the order of the governor. Order on floor test will be dictated at 10:30AM on Monday
Notice has been issued by Supreme Court to the respondents. Order is being dictated
Rohatgi who is representing BJP and two independent MLAs, states the Maharashtra Governor’s decision is not subjected to judicial review and that the action of the governor is immune .
He says, "The power of the president or the Governor is his individual discretion not guided by the cabinet," adding "If you (Sena-NCP-Congress) were keen to form the government, you would have formed the government in 17 days."
In a dramatic turn, while Shiv Sena asked for a immediate floor test, NCP has stated that "We are ready for a floor test today." NCP has stated that this is a complete betrayal and annihilation of a democracy.
Singhvi cites the letter submitted by NCP CLP leader Jayant Patil to Governor which states that the support given to BJP by Ajit Pawar is illegal.
He adds, "NCP has passed resolution to remove Ajit Pawar as it's assembly leader and sent a letter this morning signed by 41 out of 54 MLAs to Governor telling him that support given to BJP by him is illegal."
To which, SC says none is disputing that floor test is best method to show majority.
Jayant Patil himself has stated that Ajit Pawar has been included in the list of MLAs submitted and is currently doing efforts to get him back to NCP folds. Meanwhile, the NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar is visiting the NCP MLAs in Rennaissance hotel.
Sibal relying on the order passed by Supreme Court in 2018 in the midnight hearing - ordering a floor test, argues "If they say they have the majority, they must show the majority. We (Shiv Sena) have the numbers and we are ready to show it."
Mukul Rohatgi who is representing BJP MLAs and some independent MLAs, has challenged the maintainability of the petition filed in Supreme Court. He added that there is no locus for a political party to approach Supreme Court under Article 132 which involves 'a substantial question of law as the interpretation of this Constitution is omitted'.
Kapil Sibal representing the NCP begins his arguments. He has explained the developments till date since the election result on October 24 till president's rule was imposed. Expalining the post-poll alliance between Sena-NCP-Congress, he stated that while talks were in progress, Fadnavis was sworn in.
Sibal then slams the governor stating that his act in recommending and the president's rule revoking smacks of bias, is malafide, and contrary to all norms.
When the judge asked why did Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis submit the letter saying they have the numbers to form the government, Sibal has stated that there are no records of MLAs being invited. He adds, "If they have the numbers, they must be directed to have a floor test immediately." He added that it appears that the governor is acting on the behest of a political party (BJP)
Hearing at Supreme Court begins
In a massive development, NCP Legislative Party leader Jayant Patil is currently at Raj Bhawan to submit a complete list of NCP MLAs to the governor's secretary, informing him of the change in their CLP leader.
Patil stated, "I have submitted a complete list. Ajit Pawar name also in the list. I am going to meet him at his residence to convince him," in conversation with Republic TV.
Meanwhile BJP leader Ranajagjit Sinha Patil and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil are currently in Ajit Pawar's residence. Ajit Pawar has stubbornly refused to return to NCP folds, as per sources
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to appear will for Maharashtra BJP in Supreme Court against the joint plea of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress. Sources have reported that Senior Congress lead Kapil Sibal will represent Shiv Sena and his peer Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent NCP in the plea. Hearing scheduled at 11:30 AM
Ajit Pawar meets Aurangabad NCP leaders at his own residence in Mumbai's Churchgate.
After the surprise swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister, the Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state at 11:30 AM on Sunday. Sources report that the Sena-Cong-NCP will be represented by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal in front of the three-judge bench comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The parties have contended that they should have been invited to form the government owing to their constituting a majority in the Assembly and are demanding immediate floor test.
Fearing any possible horsetrading, NCP has gathered 48-50 MLAs who have pledged allegiance Sharad Pawar at Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Similarly, Shiv Sena has holed up its MLAs in Hotel Lalit, Andheri. Congress on the other hand, has kept its MLAs in the JW Marriott hotel. Meanwhile, sources report that Ajit Pawar himself will challenge NCP's decision to sack him as leader of the NCP Legislative Party. He was replaced by Jayant Patil.
Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. But NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, saying it was Ajit Pawar 's own decision and not NCP's.
While BJP claims Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support, as of Sunday. Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs may break away to support the BJP-led government. The governor has given BJP November 30 as the deadline to prove their majority.
The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.