Maharashtra: NCP Says 'too Early' As Congress’ Nana Patole Declares Going Solo In Polls

Terming Maharashtra Congress Nana Patole's declaration that 'Congress will contest polls solo' as 'loud thinking', NCP MP Majeed Memon on Sunday, said that it was too early to decide such a thing. Advising Congress to weigh its pros and cons, Memon said the party must think of strengthening the party. Currently, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are in a three-way alliance in Maharashtra.

NCP says 'too early' for Congress going solo

"As far as his statement is concerned, its a loud thinking. But Congress needs to understand the pros and cons if it wants to strengthen its party. It is too early to reach out to the conclusion," said Memon.

On the other hand, backing Patole, veteran party member Rashid Alvi said that no one should have a problem with Congress contesting elections alone. He said, "I don't think anyone should have a problem with Congress fighting local body elections. Every political party has its right to take the decisions and so should Congress party should decide for its own".

Nana Patole: 'Congress will contest elections separately'

Rupturing the Maha Vikas Agahadi alliance, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday, made it clear that Congress will contest all local body and assembly elections separately going forward. Addressing Congress workers in Amravati's Tivasa, he asked, 'Don't you want to make Nana Patole as CM in 2024?'. Asserting that Congress would be the biggest party in 2024 in the state, he said that no amount of sidelining will make Congress go.

While speaking in Amravati, Patole said, "I am the Congress chief of state. So, I will give the point of view of my party. I don't know what he (Sharad Pawar) said but Congress has made it very clear that we will be going solo in all local body elections and assembly polls. Don't you want to see Nana Patole made CM?" Surprised at Congress' departure from the 3-way alliance, BJP MLA Ram Kadam claimed that Patole's declaration of himself as a CM was a clear indication of his doubts on Uddhav Thackeray's proficiency.

Sena & Congress-NCP

Sena has often clashed with its ideological polar opposite Congress since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over issues like Hindutva, CAA, NRC, Ram Janmabhoomi, Savarkar, COVID-19 etc, with NCP playing the peacemaker. Several ministers from NCP and Congress have accused Uddhav Thackeray of depending more on bureaucrats than his alliance partners, alleging that they were being 'sidelined'. Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan have openly stated that the party has had no say in any of the decisions being taken by the Thackeray government. Congress has also clarified that the alliance was limited to Maharashtra and Sena was not part of the UPA. All three allies have maintained that the alliance is safe, but BJP has often asserted that the MVA govt will fall on its own.