Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: Shinde Gets Support Of 38 Sena MLAs; Writes To Dy Speaker

"We stand with CM Uddhav Thackeray and will support him till the last moment... We have numbers for the government as no MLA of Shiv Sena has resigned nor Shiv Sena has expelled anyone from the party," said NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal after the party meeting in Mumbai.
We will stand will Uddhav Thackeray Ji till the end. We are keeping an eye on the current political situation: NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar amid the political crisis in Maharashtra.
As the political crisis in Maharashtra rages, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will meet senior BJP leaders in Delhi.
As Eknath Shinde stakes claim, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has called an emergency meeting at 7 pm.
Eknath Shinde sends a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Dy Speaker and ECI stating that his camp has the majority of Shiv Sena's Legislative party, sources say. Shinde currently has the support of 38 Shiv Sena legislators and seven independents.
As NCP is likely to break away from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says 'doors still open for talks'
चर्चेतून मार्ग निघू शकतो.— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 23, 2022
चर्चा होऊ शकते.
घरचे दरवाजे उघडे आहेत..
का उगाच वण वण भटकताय?
गुलामी पत्करण्यापेक्षा स्वाभिमानाने निर्णय घेऊ!
जय महाराष्ट्र!
According to sources, Shiv Sena MLC Ravindra Phatak has been accompanied by several BJP leaders of Mumbai. He is headed to Guwahati.
There is no crisis in MVA , albeit there is crisis in Shiv Sena , a constituent of MVA. We would not interfere in their internal problems . We would only wish them mount it remain in tact.— Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) June 23, 2022
Growing troubles for Uddhav Thackeray, Mira Bhayander MLA Geeta Jain has left from Mumbai for Guwahati to join the Eknath Shinde camp, according to sources.
According to sources, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to break away from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) amid the political crisis in Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena MLC Ravindra Phatak, who was sent to pacify Eknath Shinde, has turned rebel. According to sources, three more MLAs MLAs are on their way to Guwahati.
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with party MLAs.
According to sources, Maharashtra Congress is unhappy with Shiv Sena over its exit from Maha Vikas Aghadi remark.
Sanjay Raut hinted that his party is ready to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi government if the rebel MLAs are willing for it.
"We want justice for Uddhav Thackeray and all. Today (BJP) you are in power and using money, muscle, and mafia power. But one day you have to go. Someone can break your party too. This is wrong and I don’t support it, " West Bengal CM on Maharashtra political situation.
"Instead of Assam, sent them (rebel MLAs) to Bengal. We will give them good hospitality...After Maharashtra, they will topple other governments also. We want justice for people, constitution," she added.
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, the Congress on Thursday said it does not want to interfere in Shiv Sena's "internal matter" but asserted confidence in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The Congress, which along with the NCP shares power in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in Maharashtra, also expressed confidence that the BJP's attempt to "topple a stable government" will not succeed.
My party will stand with Maha Vikas Aghadi and we want to work together. The present Maharashtra govt is doing developmental work in the state. BJP trying to destabilise the Maharashtra govt. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, MP, Goa: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress pic.twitter.com/kWqnVdsLfD— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
According to the sources, a new government could be formed in Maharashtra by Friday as two camps have been formed in Shiv Sena.
Sanjay Raut has also hinted that his party is ready to exit Maha Vikas Aghadi government if the rebel MLAs are willing for it.
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said that the NCP is capable of working as an opposition. He also called the recent crisis an internal matter of Shiv Sena.
"In MVA, we still think Uddhav Thackeray ji as our leader. If Sanjay Raut's comments are true then they can discuss it with Sharad Pawar ji. No one is stopping them." he added.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has reached Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where Eknath Shinde and other rebel Shiv Sena leaders are staying.
Ajit Pawar arrives at YB Chavan Centre for a meeting of party MLAs over the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra. Party chief Sharad Pawar will also attend the meeting.
On Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's statement that Shiv Sena is mulling stepping out of MVA, NCP leader Jayant Patil says, "They may have thought of something and said it. We will speak to them. They have not said anything to us directly. We won't comment on it yet".
"We will stand firmly with CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji till the end. We will try our best to save this government," NCP leader Jayant Patil said ahead of NCP meeting amid ongoing political crisis.
Leaving Varsha and going to Matoshree is Uddhav Thackeray's personal decision, says NCP Maharashtra president and state cabinet minister Jayant Patil.
Two Shiv Sena MLAs of the rebel Eknath Shinde camp - Deepak Vasant Kesarkar and Ashish Jaiswal - leave Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. They are going to Kamakhya Temple.
NCP leaders Praful Patel,& Jayant Patil arrive at YB Chavan Centre for a meeting of party MLAs over the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra. Party chief Sharad Pawar will also attend the meeting.
According to sources, the Eknath Shinde camp said that they are ready for talks if Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Chief Minister and breaks the alliance with NCP and Congress.
"Won't believe in assurances given by Uddhav Thackeray camp," the rebel leaders said, sources informed.
"Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end," tweets NCP leader Jayant Patil.
महाराष्ट्र विकास आघाडी हे महाराष्ट्राचा विकास आणि कल्याणासाठी स्थापन झालेले सरकार आहे. श्री. उद्धवजी ठाकरे यांच्यासोबत आम्ही शेवट पर्यंत ठामपणे उभे आहोत. वंदनीय बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या विचारांशी प्रतारणा होईल असे वर्तन कोणताही सच्चा शिवसैनिक करणार नाही, असा मला विश्वास आहे.— Jayant Patil- जयंत पाटील (@Jayant_R_Patil) June 23, 2022
Amid the political crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the Shiv Sena is ready to come out of the MVA government if the rebel MLAs are willing for it.
"MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with CM. We are ready to consider exiting out of MVA if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here and discuss it with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," said Raut.
"We're with them (Shiv Sena) to stop BJP from coming to power. This game is happening due to ED...Congress is ready for Floor test. We are with MVA and will remain. If they (Shiv Sena)want to form an alliance with anyone, we don't have a problem," Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said.
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has called an emergency meeting at 4 pm.