Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: Shinde Gets Support Of 38 Sena MLAs; Writes To Dy Speaker

The MVA government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis as senior Minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with BJP. However, the impasse continues as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has refused to concede to this demand. At present, Shinde claims to have the support of over Shiv Sena 37 MLAs.

18:57 IST, June 23rd 2022
'Will support Uddhav Thackery till last moment': NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal

"We stand with CM Uddhav Thackeray and will support him till the last moment... We have numbers for the government as no MLA of Shiv Sena has resigned nor Shiv Sena has expelled anyone from the party," said NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal after the party meeting in Mumbai.

18:47 IST, June 23rd 2022
'We will stand will Uddhav Thackeray till end': NCP leader Ajit Pawar

We will stand will Uddhav Thackeray Ji till the end. We are keeping an eye on the current political situation: NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar amid the political crisis in Maharashtra.

18:40 IST, June 23rd 2022
Fadnavis to meet senior BJP leaders in Delhi

As the political crisis in Maharashtra rages, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will meet senior BJP leaders in Delhi.

18:37 IST, June 23rd 2022
Uddhav Thackery calls a meeting at 7 pm

As Eknath Shinde stakes claim, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has called an emergency meeting at 7 pm.

18:17 IST, June 23rd 2022
With support of 2/3rd Sena leaders, Eknath Shinde sends letter to Maharashtra Dy Speaker

Eknath Shinde sends a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Dy Speaker and ECI stating that his camp has the majority of Shiv Sena's Legislative party, sources say. Shinde currently has the support of 38 Shiv Sena legislators and seven independents.

18:11 IST, June 23rd 2022
'Doors still open for talks': Shiv Sena as NCP likely to walk out of MVA

As NCP is likely to break away from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says 'doors still open for talks'

 

18:03 IST, June 23rd 2022
Uddhav Envoy accompanied by BJP leaders

According to sources, Shiv Sena MLC Ravindra Phatak has been accompanied by several BJP leaders of Mumbai. He is headed to Guwahati.

17:54 IST, June 23rd 2022
'No crisis in MVA' tweets NCP leader Majeed Memon

 

17:43 IST, June 23rd 2022
Another Sena MLA Geeta Bharat Jain to join Shinde Camp

Growing troubles for Uddhav Thackeray, Mira Bhayander MLA Geeta Jain has left from Mumbai for Guwahati to join the Eknath Shinde camp, according to sources.

17:35 IST, June 23rd 2022
NCP could opt out of MVA: Sources

According to sources, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to break away from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) amid the political crisis in Maharashtra. 

17:26 IST, June 23rd 2022
Ravindra Phatak turns rebel; joins Eknath Shinde camp

Shiv Sena MLC Ravindra Phatak, who was sent to pacify Eknath Shinde, has turned rebel. According to sources, three more MLAs MLAs are on their way to Guwahati.

 

17:21 IST, June 23rd 2022
Sharad Pawar chairs top-level meeting with NCP MLAs amid Maharashtra political crisis

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with party MLAs.

17:13 IST, June 23rd 2022
Congress upset over Sena's 'exit from MVA' remark

According to sources, Maharashtra Congress is unhappy with Shiv Sena over its exit from Maha Vikas Aghadi remark. 

Sanjay Raut hinted that his party is ready to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi government if the rebel MLAs are willing for it.

17:13 IST, June 23rd 2022
'Want justice for Uddhav Thackery & all,' says Mamata Banerjee; slams BJP

"We want justice for Uddhav Thackeray and all. Today (BJP) you are in power and using money, muscle, and mafia power. But one day you have to go. Someone can break your party too. This is wrong and I don’t support it, " West Bengal CM on Maharashtra political situation.

"Instead of Assam, sent them (rebel MLAs) to Bengal. We will give them good hospitality...After Maharashtra, they will topple other governments also. We want justice for people, constitution," she added.

17:07 IST, June 23rd 2022
We have confidence in CM Uddhav Thackeray: Congress

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, the Congress on Thursday said it does not want to interfere in Shiv Sena's "internal matter" but asserted confidence in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Congress, which along with the NCP shares power in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in Maharashtra, also expressed confidence that the BJP's attempt to "topple a stable government" will not succeed.

16:59 IST, June 23rd 2022
'Congress will stand with MVA and wants to work together': Mallikarjun Kharge

 

16:55 IST, June 23rd 2022
New Govt in Maharashtra by Friday: Sources

According to the sources, a new government could be formed in Maharashtra by Friday as two camps have been formed in Shiv Sena.

Sanjay Raut has also hinted that his party is ready to exit Maha Vikas Aghadi government if the rebel MLAs are willing for it.

16:52 IST, June 23rd 2022
'Capable of working as opposition too': NCP

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said that the NCP is capable of working as an opposition. He also called the recent crisis an internal matter of Shiv Sena.

"In MVA, we still think Uddhav Thackeray ji as our leader. If Sanjay Raut's comments are true then they can discuss it with Sharad Pawar ji. No one is stopping them." he added.
 

16:46 IST, June 23rd 2022
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma arrives at Guwahati hotel where rebel Maharashtra MLAs are lodged

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has reached Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where Eknath Shinde and other rebel Shiv Sena leaders are staying. 

16:40 IST, June 23rd 2022
Ajit Pawar reaches YB Bhawan for NCP meeting

Ajit Pawar arrives at YB Chavan Centre for a meeting of party MLAs over the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra. Party chief Sharad Pawar will also attend the meeting.

16:33 IST, June 23rd 2022
'Shiv Sena may have thought of something': NCP on Raut's exiting MVA statement

On Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's statement that Shiv Sena is mulling stepping out of MVA, NCP leader Jayant Patil says, "They may have thought of something and said it. We will speak to them. They have not said anything to us directly. We won't comment on it yet".

16:28 IST, June 23rd 2022
'We will stand firmly with CM Uddhav Thackeray': NCP leader Jayant Patil

"We will stand firmly with CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji till the end. We will try our best to save this government," NCP leader Jayant Patil said ahead of NCP meeting amid ongoing political crisis.

16:25 IST, June 23rd 2022
'Personal decision': NCP leader Jayant Patil on Uddhav's decision to move out of Varsha

Leaving Varsha and going to Matoshree is Uddhav Thackeray's personal decision, says NCP Maharashtra president and state cabinet minister Jayant Patil.

16:23 IST, June 23rd 2022
Two rebel MLAs leave Guwahati hotel; on way to Kamakhya Temple

Two Shiv Sena MLAs of the rebel Eknath Shinde camp - Deepak Vasant Kesarkar and Ashish Jaiswal - leave Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. They are going to Kamakhya Temple.

16:17 IST, June 23rd 2022
NCP leaders arrive for party meeting at YB Chavan Centre amid political crisis

NCP leaders Praful Patel,& Jayant Patil arrive at YB Chavan Centre for a meeting of party MLAs over the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra. Party chief Sharad Pawar will also attend the meeting.

16:12 IST, June 23rd 2022
'Break alliance, quit as CM, then talk': Eknath Shinde camp to Uddhav

According to sources, the Eknath Shinde camp said that they are ready for talks if Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Chief Minister and breaks the alliance with NCP and Congress.

"Won't believe in assurances given by Uddhav Thackeray camp," the rebel leaders said, sources informed.

15:58 IST, June 23rd 2022
'We stand firmly with Uddhav ji,' tweets NCP leader Jayant Patil

"Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. We will stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end," tweets NCP leader Jayant Patil. 

 

15:53 IST, June 23rd 2022
As numbers drain, Raut mulling MVA walkout

Amid the political crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the Shiv Sena is ready to come out of the MVA government if the rebel MLAs are willing for it.

"MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with CM. We are ready to consider exiting out of MVA if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here and discuss it with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," said Raut.
 

15:48 IST, June 23rd 2022
'We are with Shiv Sena': Maharashtra Congress amid political cisis

"We're with them (Shiv Sena) to stop BJP from coming to power. This game is happening due to ED...Congress is ready for Floor test. We are with MVA and will remain. If they (Shiv Sena)want to form an alliance with anyone, we don't have a problem," Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said.

15:39 IST, June 23rd 2022
Maharashtra Congress calls crisis meeting at 4 pm

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has called an emergency meeting at 4 pm.

