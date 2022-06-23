Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: Shinde Gets Support Of 38 Sena MLAs; Writes To Dy Speaker

"We want justice for Uddhav Thackeray and all. Today (BJP) you are in power and using money, muscle, and mafia power. But one day you have to go. Someone can break your party too. This is wrong and I don’t support it, " West Bengal CM on Maharashtra political situation.

"Instead of Assam, sent them (rebel MLAs) to Bengal. We will give them good hospitality...After Maharashtra, they will topple other governments also. We want justice for people, constitution," she added.