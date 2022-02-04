Sparks flew in Parliament on Thursday as TMC MP Mahua Moitra was interrupted while giving a fiery address in the 'Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address'. Moitra was lambasting the Modi govt over the 'hatred it was spreading and its 'attempts' to alter history when she was advised by the Lok Sabha Chair Rama Devi to 'speak with love and not get so angry'. Moreover, Moitra alleged that she was not allowed to complete her 13-minute speech and was cut off seconds before her fiery conclusion.

Rama Devi to Moitra: "Speak with love'

In her heated reply to the President's address, Moitra said, "This government wants to alter history. They are fearful of the future and they mistrust the present. The President, early on in his address, speaks about freedom fighters who secured India’s rights but this is just lip service". She questioned the Modi govt's silence over the alleged hate speech delivered at the Dharam Sansad, asking 'Will Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose statue you are installing at India Gate, approve of it?".

As she neared the end of her speech where she alleged that the 'government was fearful of a nation comfortable in its own skin' and urged citizens to 'save the country', she was interrupted by Rama Devi. The BJP MP who was in the Lok Sabha chair said, "Mahua Ji, speak with love, don't get so angry", to which an exasperated Moitra said, "What do I do if I get angry?". Later, Rama Devi was heard cutting off Moitra's mic as she concluded her speech, urging MP Mohd Basheer to begin his speech.

Such fear, such shamelesness. I had only paragraph left to finish, my alloted time of 13 mins was NOT over pic.twitter.com/Xy9PX7BHYE — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 3, 2022

An angry Moitra stormed out of the Lok Sabha and addressed the media, alleging that she was cut off before her allotted time. She added, "Is it the Chairperson's right or her business to tell me how to do my speech? It is up to me whether I speak anger or love - it's my tenor and tone. This government is so fearful, they did not let me complete my last paragraph. I wanted to tell the Opposition to come together and fight. If we fight together in the North and the West, their (BJP's) game is over".

Furthermore, Moitra claimed that when she confronted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on being cut off, he claimed he was not in the chair hence can't be blamed. She alleged that Birla said, "It was my greatness that I even allowed you 13 mins in 1st place”. Moitra also pointed out to Rama Devi that she could only correct her on the rules and not on her tone. The Budget Parliament session is being held in 2 parts - February 1 to February 11 and March 14 to April 8.