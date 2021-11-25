Taking a swipe at the Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari on his remarks against the Congress-led UPA government in his book, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Majeed Memon raised a question on his silence on the 26/11 terror attack in the last 13 years. Memon's statement came shortly after Manish Tewari in his book, "10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India" pointed out the UPA government did not respond strongly after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP wrote, "Manish Tiwari has opened an unsavoury debate on why UPA government in 2008 did not react after 26/11 terror attack. The question is why he himself did not even suggest this for 13 long years and what makes him say so now?"

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury also launched a scathing attack on the senior party colleague Tewari over his upcoming book stating that he should focus more on the China issue which has captured most of the areas in Ladakh instead of doing this. "He is regaining consciousness now. Why has he not talked about it that time", Chowdhury added.

Meanwhile, the excerpt from the book which questions the UPA government reads, "There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it just should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11."

Delight in BJP camp after Tewari's book flags Congress' weakness post 26/11 tragedy

The controversies surrounding Manish Tewari Book have led to a delight among BJP leaders. Speaking on the same, BJP leader and the party's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya also took to Twitter and remarked about the book written by the Congress leader. Sharing the excerpts from the book, he said that Manish Tewari has thrown UPA under the bus to sell his book.

"Manish Tewari in his new book slams the UPA for weakness in the name of restraint post 26/11. Air Chief Marshal Fali Major is already on record saying IAF was ready to strike but UPA froze.", he tweeted.

After Salman Khurshid, another Congress leader throws UPA under the bus to sell his book.



Manish Tewari in his new book slams the UPA for weakness in the name of restrain post 26/11.



Air Chief Marshal Fali Major is already on record saying IAF was ready to strike but UPA froze. pic.twitter.com/LOlYl77fgD — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 23, 2021

However, an official statement from Congress is yet to be made regarding the book.

