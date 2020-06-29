'For The Last 23 Days...': NCP Leader Relates PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' To Fuel Price Hike

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat,' NCP leader Majeed Memon criticised the ruling NDA government for the spike in fuel prices. With a daily hike in petrol and diesel prices since the past 23 days, the former Rajya Sabha MP claimed that there was no spike in fuel price on the day of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat i.e. Sunday.

"We don't mind PM saying his Mann Ki Baat every day and spare us from raising fuel price," Memon tweeted.

'No one can predict'

Meanwhile, reasoning the spike in fuel price, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Monday, said that the world, as well as the Indian economy, is going through challenging times. He added that due to reduce in energy demand in April-May was down by 70-80% due to lockdown, which has impacted the economy. Currently, India's diesel prices are at Rs. 80.53 per litre, which varies from state to state.

He added, "Now the demand is picking up again. No one can predict oil prices, but we've estimated that as prices in international markets stabilise, prices in India will also stabilise".

Sonia Gandhi demands immediate rollback

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, June 29, demanded an immediate rollback of the fuel price hike in various parts of the country. Mentioning that the Modi government had increased the prices of petrol and diesel 22 times since the imposition of lockdown, Gandhi contended that the people were facing hardships due to this. She also lamented that the Centre was not passing on the benefits of the falling crude oil prices in the international market.

Sonia Gandhi remarked, “The novel coronavirus pandemic on one hand and the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel have made the lives of the people very difficult. Today, the prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi and some other cities has crossed Rs.80 per litre. Since the imposition of the lockdown on March 25, the Modi government increased the prices of petrol and diesel 22 times.”

