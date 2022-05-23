'Makhan Pe Lakeer Nahi, Patthar Pe': PM Modi's Amrit Kaal Promise To Diaspora In Tokyo

PM Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian diaspora in Tokyo on Monday shared the ambitious goals taken up by his government and also touched upon some achievements during his tenure. Notably, Modi, who is visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, will hold separate bilateral meetings with the premiers of Australia, Japan and the USA. He will also take part in the Quad Summit.

Elaborating on the initiatives being undertaken to address the aspirations of the people of India, the Prime Minister said, "Apart from fulfilling the basic necessities to the masses, we are also aiming to help people summit their aspirations. We are working on a leakage-proof, technology-enabled, transparent system to directly provide targeted benefit transfers to the citizens, which will eliminate corruption and provide ease of service," giving an example he said the technology-led direct benefit transfer mechanism saved the interests of the citizens during the difficult times of the pandemic, especially those residing in the far fetched places of the country.

'India charting the roadmap to achieve the goals to commemorate 100 years of Independence': PM Modi

PM Modi highlighted how the Banking system continued uninterrupted even in the tough times of the pandemic, "Even in the most difficult times during the pandemic, the banking system was running non-stop. The digital revolution has made this possible. India accounts for more than 40 per cent of the digital transactions conducted globally. The government was able to transfer monetary help to crores of people just at the click of a button. The help was given to the person intended and that too on time."

On setting the goals to commemorate 100 years of India's independence, Narendra Modi said India is on its way to preparing a roadmap to achieve the ambitious goals as the country will enter into the Amrit Kaal. He said, "The goals we have set are very towering and seem unsurmountable but the kind of upbringing I have been given and the kind of people who have groomed me, I have become a person who doesn't like to draw a line on the softness of the butter but I try to draw a line on stone."

#WATCH | Because of the teachings I have got in my life, I have developed a habit that "Mujhe makhan par lakeer karne mein maza nahi aata hain, main patthar par lakeer karta hoon," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Indian diaspora in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/vjODOVYNVK — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

IMAGE: ANI