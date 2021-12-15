Mamata Banerjee Asserts She Wants To See BJP Lose In 2024 Elections; 'Khela Hobey' Again

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, December 15, declared war against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mamata Banerjee who is currently in Kolkata said that the game is on to defeat BJP across the country in the 2024 Assembly elections.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said, "I want to see Bharatiya Janata Party lose across the country in the 2024 elections; 'Khela Hobey' again".

I want to see Bharatiya Janata Party lose across the country in the 2024 elections; 'Khela Hobey' again: West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/EwuZP79DV2 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

Mamata Banerjee echoes 'Jai Hindustan, Bangla, Goa, Haryana, Ram Ram'

As TMC prepares to contest in elections in various states including Goa, Haryana, and others, Mamata Banerjee has been seen campaigning and preaching other political factions to come together to fight BJP.

After three political leaders including Ashok Tanwar, Pavan Varma, and Kirti Azad joined TMC, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she was happy to welcome the leaders to her party. The TMC supremo, who is currently in Delhi, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24 and discuss central funds for the state and the issue of the expansion of the BSF's zone of control.

Mamata Banerjee at a press briefing in Delhi said, "I want to go to Haryana. I'll go there as soon as Ashok Tanwar (who joined TMC today) invites me. Defeating BJP is our top priority... Jai Hindustan, Jai Haryana, Jai Bangla, Jai Goa. Ram Ram!".

Earlier in December, hitting out at the Congress, TMC had stated that the opposition is now looking up to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to be a face to defeat BJP as the grand old party has now gone into 'deep freeze' zone. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has recently been upset with the Congress and had informed 'Jago Bangla', an Indian Bengali daily that it is committed to defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

West Bengal polls

TMC assumed power in West Bengal registering a landslide victory in this year's Assembly polls. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. Following this, the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay vacated the Bhabanipur Assembly seat in May, to make way for Banerjee to retain her CM position.

In early October, Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur by-poll by a record margin of over 58,000 votes against Priyanka Tibrewal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). And with this win as a member of the state Legislative Assembly, Banerjee would continue as Chief Minister of West Bengal. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had informed that Banerjee received 85,263 votes that are about 71.90% of the total by-elections votes.

Image: PTI