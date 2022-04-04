Mamata Banerjee Attacks Centre, Argues 'India's Economic Condition Worse Than Sri Lanka'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has commented on the ongoing Sri Lankan economic crisis and compared it to India while claiming that it's 'worse' here. During her virtual address, Mamata Banerjee claimed that though Sri Lanka's economic crisis is bad, India's condition is worse than Sri Lanka's. She was talking about the soaring fuel prices and also suggested that the Centre should call all political parties to discuss the economic crisis in India.

Sri Lanka's economic condition is bad but India's condition is worse than Sri Lanka's. Fuel prices have been hiked here, the Central govt should call all political parties to discuss the economic crisis in our country rather than using CBI & ED: West Bengal CM April 4, 2022

Sri Lanka's opposition leader urges PM Modi to help amid the financial crisis

Even as Mamata Banerjee criticised Sri Lanka's economic crisis, the island country's opposition leader has requested PM Modi to help. Sri Lankan Opposition leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Sajith Premadasa urged PM Modi to assist his country to the greatest extent possible.

"Please try and help Sri Lanka to the maximum possible extent. This is our motherland and we need to save it," said Sajith Premadasa during an interview with ANI.

Premadasa also added that he and his party were also ready to contest polls if they were held while stating that they were ready for any eventuality.“I can tell you, myself and [other members of the party] all have been ready ever since we entered social service and political service. We are ready for any eventuality,” he added as quoted by ANI.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

The island nation is facing the worst economic crisis in its history since its independence. The situation is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier on Sunday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office refuted the reports of the resignation of PM Rajapaksa and termed them "false", adding that there are no such plans at present.

On Saturday, Sri Lanka imposed a three-day island-wide curfew after mass protests erupted in Colombo over public discontent with the government's efforts to deal with the economic crisis that gripped the country. As many as 644 people were arrested in Western Province during the night for violating the curfew imposed to prevent an alleged Arab spring style coup, Colombo Gazette news portal. Sri Lankan President on Friday had declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order."

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI