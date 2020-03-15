Mamata Banerjee Calls For Deferring Municipal Polls Amid Coronavirus; Writes To SEC

Amid the prevailing pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool party has appealed to the State Election Commission on Sunday to defer the upcoming Municipal/Corporation elections. While the West Bengal government has already issued advisories in the state, the party has asked the SEC to defer the polls as all must unite to fight the pandemic. West Bengal has not reported any positive cases of COVID-19 as pf date.

Trinamool demands deferring of polls

Statement by All India Trinamool Congress #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4CCzu4HWIs — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 15, 2020

BJP and Congress agree

Sources report that BJP and Congress too have agreed to the same, as campaigning has allegedly been hampered by the restrictions due to COVID-19. Sources say that Congress too has expressed concerns to defer the elections since the coronavirus crisis has magnified. BJP has been allegedly conducting door to door campaigns in the state with its leaders.

West Bengal municipal polls

Reports state that the 2020 municipal election in West Bengal is scheduled to be held in April. Elections is likely to be conducted in 110 municipalities in two to three phases. Only Salt Lake and Asansol municipal corporations, which will dissolve in October will go to polls later.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 107, with two deaths in the country. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE