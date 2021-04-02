Mamata Banerjee Faces Heat Over 'goons From UP, Bihar Campaigning In Bengal' Remark

A complaint was filed on Thursday against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before a court over her alleged remarks on people from Bihar during campaigning for assembly elections, where she accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of bringing "goons" from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to Bengal.

The petition was filed before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate by Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a local advocate, who took exception to the TMC supremo speaking about "goons from Bihar and UP" being brought in by the BJP, which has emerged as the principal challenger to her party.

He has sought lodging of a case against the West Bengal CM under IPC sections 147 and 148 (rioting), 295 and 295(A) (deliberate insult), and 511 (attempt to commit an offence).

On March 30, WB CM had accused BJP of bringing goons from outside while addressing a rally in Sona Chura of Nandigram. she had said, "They attacked me. No one from Nandigram attacked me but you (BJP) brought goons from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. We want a free and fair election. If they come, women should beat them up with utensils. Those who cannot love culture, cannot do politics here. Nandigram witnessing hooliganism. We did a meeting in Birulia. The TMC office was destroyed. He (Suvendu Adhikari) is doing whatever he wants. I can play games too. I too will respond like a lion. I am a Royal Bengal tiger."

West Bengal Assembly Elections

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 79.79 percent and the second phase concluded on Thursday with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(Image: PTI)