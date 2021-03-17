Mamata Banerjee 'frustrated' Says BJP Min As TMC Supremo Claims HM Amit Shah 'running ECI'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an election rally on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The TMC supremo has accused the Union Home Minister of "running" the Election Commission of India (ECI) and planning assaults on her and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by using the Central Bureau of India and the Income Tax department. She opined that HM Shah intervenes in the day-to-day working of ECI.

Mamata Banerjee attacks Amit Shah

CM Mamata said, “The Union Home Minister is sitting here (Bengal). He has no other work. He does not run the nation. He only conspires to carry out attacks. Yesterday, there was a poor turnout at his public meeting. It is not surprising. Why will people attend the meeting of a man who is conspiring against our mothers, sisters and brothers all the time?" READ | 'A bad player always questions the umpire': JP Nadda rubbishes Mamata's allegations on EC

Stating that the leaders of BJP have no other work, Mamata Banerjee said that they are just planning how to kill her and kill the TMC leaders. "They are trying to make the ECI bring big charges against us so that they can win Bengal elections, " she added.

TMC supremo further said, "Will Home Minister run the country or decides who will get arrested or beaten up, or will he decide which agency will chase whom? Who is running Election Commission? I hope it's not you, Amit Shah. We want a free and fair election."

Giriraj Singh takes a jibe at CM Mamata

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee's comments on Amit Shah and BJP, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that in an attempt to win Bengal elections, the Chief Minister is hurling accusations at the Union Home Minister. Asking that has she forgotten the time when several BJP workers were killed, the Union Minister said that Mamata Banerjee engages in Hoolignasim daily.

Besides Giriraj Singh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attacked the West Bengal CM and said that she is desperate to win the upcoming Assembly polls in the state and that's why she is blaming BJP. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that CM Mamata is conceding defeat before the elections because she has nothing to tell people as she has not done anything for them. "She is using this emotional tactic, which will not help," he added.

EC issues scathing reply to Mamata Banerjee

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday issued a point-to-point rebuttal to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she accused the independent body of working at the behest of the BJP slamming her for attempting to belittle the institution with 'repeated innuendos and averments.'

In a 4-page letter, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain listed the detailed report by the Special Observers in West Bengal which noted how the CM was standing with the door open during the Nandigram rally (while the vehicle was still in motion), greeting the people when the alleged mishap happened.

Based on the joint report of the DM and SP of East Midnapore, the EC noted that because of the 'frequent changes in the CM's program, there was a lack of coordination between the security arrangements made by the police headquarters and the arrangements in place by SP East Midnapore which resulted in the incident.