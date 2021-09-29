Mamata Banerjee Is BJP's 'Trojan Horse', An 'untrustworthy Ally': Congress' Adhir Ranjan

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called Mamata Banerjee an unreliable aide on Wednesday and referred to the West Bengal CM as the 'Trojan Horse' of the BJP. The Congress leader opined that Mamata Banerjee should be kept out of all efforts to cobble up an Opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Chowdhury stated that Mamata Banerjee was an "untrustworthy ally" who was trying to grow nationally at the cost of Congress.

'Mamata Banerjee has always tried to bite the hand that fed her'

"Mamata Banerjee has always tried to bite the hand that fed her. She should be kept out of the efforts to form opposition unity. She is the Trojan Horse of the BJP, who can never be trusted in the fight against the BJP," Chowdhury said. "She is desperately trying to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to protect her family and party leaders from the clutches of the CBI and ED. In return, she is helping the BJP achieve its target of Congress-mukt Bharat (Congress-free India). The TMC is trying to sabotage the opposition unity," claimed the West Bengal Congress president said.

Further, Chowdhury slammed TMC for political escalation at the cost of Congress. "First, they did it in Bengal, and now they are trying to do it nationally. The TMC is known for backstabbing its allies," he claimed. The Congress leader's comments came in line with the Trinamool Congress inducting Congress leaders to spotlight its national presence.

Congress leaders join TMC

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro joined the TMC on Wednesday, September 29 while former Congress leader, Sushmita Dev join the outfit on August 16. "Mamata Banerjee is dreaming of becoming the next Prime Minister of the country, and the Congress seems to be their biggest roadblock. As long as the Congress is there, she can never be the leader of the Opposition front, and that is why she is trying to tarnish the image of the Congress and undermine its leadership," Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury backs Rahul Gandhi as the face of Opposition

Reacting to a report that claimed CM Banerjee and not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the face of the opposition against PM Modi, Chowdhury said they are living in a "fool's paradise". Praising Gandhi's leadership, Chowdhury said that the BJP and some opposition parties intentionally trying to defame him. "Rahul Gandhi has been the most consistent voice against the BJP and the RSS," he said.

"Congress still commands a 20 per cent vote share in the country. Apart from BJP can anyone name any other party with such a vote share? the answer is no. Congress has never claimed to be the Leader of the Opposition front as it was the natural leader," Chowdhury added. "Without Congress, there can never be any anti-BJP front in the country. The opposition unity is based on shared ideas and policies, and should not be at the cost of the Congress," he said.

