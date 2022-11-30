West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has seemingly learned the art of remaining in the headlines, if not for political reasons. After leaving everybody amazed with her culinary and dance skills, she is back with another skill set. Her party, the All India Trinamool Congress on Wednesday posted her video in which she can be seen riding a boat.

In the video shared by the TMC on its official Twitter handle, the West Bengal Chief Minister was seen steering the boat vessel on a visit to villages in North 24 Parganas. Banerjee could be seen in a lively and cheerful mood while she was riding the boat.

Interestingly, the TMC presented Mamata Banerjee's boat ride analogous to the progress of West Bengal, stating that the development of the state is in able hands just like the steering of the vessel. "Wheels of progress and prosperity in her able hands, Bengal strides ahead," the party captioned the post.

Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial paid a unique visit to villages in North 24 Parganas on a boat.



In a lively mood she was seen steering the vessel herself.



With the wheels of progress and prosperity in her able hands, Bengal strides ahead.

Mamata showcases 'unique' talents

Just a few days ago, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an unusual visual was seen asking her convoy to stop at a roadside tea stall in Jhargram following which she served pakodas (fritters) to the people. In the visual shared by news agency ANI, Banerjee was seen wrapping the fritters in small pieces of newspaper before handing them out to the customers.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stopped her convoy at a roadside tea stall and started serving pakoda to the people, in Jhargram.

In another incident of trying her hands on street food, the West Bengal Chief Minister was seen making 'momos' while she was on her three-day visit to the hilly town of Darjeeling. In a video shared by Trinamool Youth Congress member Dipankar Kumar Das, Banerjee was seen sitting in the kitchen of a street shop made of tin sheets.

Starting from scratch, she took the momo dough in her hands, packed the momo stuffing into it, and then prepared the momos. In between, she was also seen conversing with the woman, who seemed to be the owner of the shop.

Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial Didi always fascinates people with her simplicity. She always loves to stay with the common people!



She tried her hands in preparing momos with locals at a momo stall during her visit to #Darjeeling!

Earlier, while celebrating the Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee in a spontaneous move was seen dancing hand-in-hand with folk artists. The Chief Minister also received a standing ovation for her dance with the group.