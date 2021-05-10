Last Updated:

Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal Cabinet List Out, 43 TMC Leaders Sworn In As Ministers

43 TMC leaders were sworn in as Ministers in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday.

West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee

In a big development on Monday, 43 TMC leaders were sworn in as Ministers in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. 24 Cabinet Ministers, 10 Ministers of State (Independent charge), and 9 Ministers of State were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. While Banerjee has retained many of her previous colleagues, the fresh faces in the Cabinet include Bankim Chandra Hazra, Rathin Ghosh, Pulak Roy and Biplab Mitra. 

Most importantly, Amit Mitra serving as the Finance Minister of the state since 2011 has been included in the Cabinet. As he did not contest the West Bengal polls, the ex-FICCI secretary-general will have 6 months to get elected to the state Assembly. Former IPS officer Humayun Kabir and Ratna De Nag are among the list of Ministers who will hold Independent Charge of a Department. Meanwhile, cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary too found a place in the Council of Ministers.

Here is the full list of Ministers: 

A. Cabinet Ministers

  1. Subrata Mukherjee
  2. Partha Chatterjee
  3. Amit Mitra
  4. Sadhan Pande
  5. Jyotipriya Mallick
  6. Bankim Chandra Hazra
  7. Manas Bhunia
  8. Saumen Mahapatra
  9. Moloy Ghatak
  10. Aroop Biswas
  11. Ujjwal Biswas
  12. Arup Roy
  13. Rathin Ghosh
  14. Firhad Hakim
  15. Chandranath Sinha
  16. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay
  17. Bratya Basu
  18. Pulak Roy
  19. Shashi Panja
  20. Md. Ghulam Rabbani
  21. Biplab Mitra
  22. Javed Ahmed Khan
  23. Swapan Debnath
  24. Siddiqullah Chowdhury

B. Ministers of State (Independent charge)

  1. Becharam Manna
  2. Subrata Saha
  3. Humayun Kabir
  4. Akhil Giri
  5. Chandrima Bhattacharya
  6. Ratna De Nag
  7. Sandhya Rani Tudu
  8. Bulu Chik Baraik
  9. Sujit Bose
  10. Indranil Sen

C. Ministers of State

  1. Dilip Mondal
  2. Akhruzzaman
  3. Seuli Saha
  4. Srikant Mahato
  5. Sabina Yeasmin 
  6. Birbaha Hansda
  7. Jyotsna Mandi
  8. Paresh Chandra Adhikary
  9. Manoj Tiwary

Here is the list of portfolios:

TMC sweeps WB Assembly polls

After a hard-fought election campaign, TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent, 82.49 per cent, 79.11 per cent, 76.90 per cent and 78.32 per cent respectively. While the JP Nadda-led party won 74 more seats than the previous election, its vote share of 38.13% could not pose a challenge to TMC which garnered a vote share of 47.94%.

While the ruling party bettered its performance compared to 2016, it suffered a minor blip as WB CM Mamata Banerjee lost from Nandigram to her BJP opponent Suvendu Adhikari. However, barring the Nandigram MLA, most other TMC leaders who had switched over to BJP prior to the election could not win their seats. Even ex-nominated Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, Union Minister Babul Supriyo and BJP Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee had to face defeat. 

CM Mamata wants Centre's COVID-19 policy disbanded; WB govt moves SC for uniform pricing

