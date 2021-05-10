Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal Cabinet List Out, 43 TMC Leaders Sworn In As Ministers

In a big development on Monday, 43 TMC leaders were sworn in as Ministers in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. 24 Cabinet Ministers, 10 Ministers of State (Independent charge), and 9 Ministers of State were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. While Banerjee has retained many of her previous colleagues, the fresh faces in the Cabinet include Bankim Chandra Hazra, Rathin Ghosh, Pulak Roy and Biplab Mitra.

Most importantly, Amit Mitra serving as the Finance Minister of the state since 2011 has been included in the Cabinet. As he did not contest the West Bengal polls, the ex-FICCI secretary-general will have 6 months to get elected to the state Assembly. Former IPS officer Humayun Kabir and Ratna De Nag are among the list of Ministers who will hold Independent Charge of a Department. Meanwhile, cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary too found a place in the Council of Ministers.

Here is the full list of Ministers:

A. Cabinet Ministers

Subrata Mukherjee Partha Chatterjee Amit Mitra Sadhan Pande Jyotipriya Mallick Bankim Chandra Hazra Manas Bhunia Saumen Mahapatra Moloy Ghatak Aroop Biswas Ujjwal Biswas Arup Roy Rathin Ghosh Firhad Hakim Chandranath Sinha Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Bratya Basu Pulak Roy Shashi Panja Md. Ghulam Rabbani Biplab Mitra Javed Ahmed Khan Swapan Debnath Siddiqullah Chowdhury

B. Ministers of State (Independent charge)

Becharam Manna Subrata Saha Humayun Kabir Akhil Giri Chandrima Bhattacharya Ratna De Nag Sandhya Rani Tudu Bulu Chik Baraik Sujit Bose Indranil Sen

C. Ministers of State

Dilip Mondal Akhruzzaman Seuli Saha Srikant Mahato Sabina Yeasmin Birbaha Hansda Jyotsna Mandi Paresh Chandra Adhikary Manoj Tiwary

Here is the list of portfolios:

On the advice of Chief Minister ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ and in accordance with Article 164 of the Constitution I have made allocation of portfolios to all the ministers including CM.



Expect team now to work in overdrive for public welfare and take steps for return to normalcy. pic.twitter.com/SUjRrCS6e5 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 10, 2021