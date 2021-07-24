Mamata Failed In 2019, Will Fail Again: Dilip Ghosh Confident Of PM Modi's Return In 2024

Pointing out the 'failures' of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in providing employment to the youth of West Bengal, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday mocked the TMC leader's ambition of becoming the Prime Minister.

Speaking to the media, Ghosh noted that 100 engineers, 2,000 graduates, and 500 post-graduates had applied for the six vacant posts of the dome in the morgue of NRS Medical College. "I hope you understand the future of the educated youth of West Bengal during the TMC regime! he said.

"The unemployment rate in Bengal is 26 percent. Now CM Mamata Banerjee wants to be Prime Minister of India. But what about the employment issue? Many youths from Bengal are moving to states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat," said Ghosh.

Speaking of Mamata Banerjee's Delhi tour, the Bengal BJP chief said no matter how many meetings the CM holds with other Opposition leaders, the country has selected Narendra Modi as PM for next term.

"Mamata Banerjee invited many opposition leaders to rally in Bengal for the 2019 general election campaign, but TMC ended up losing many seats in the Lok Sabha. Now she is planning to become Prime Minister again. But it has been already decided by the people of the country and selected Narendra Modi for PM for next term," said Ghosh.

Mamata Banerjee's 5-day Delhi tour

Mamata Banerjee is supposed to arrive in Delhi on July 26. This will be Mamata Banerjee's first visit to Delhi after the Assembly polls. In the assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee has succeeded in becoming the CM of the state for the third time, giving a hard blow to the BJP. Her visit is considered to be politically significant.

Last week, Mamata Banerjee unveiled her plans of foraying into national politics. She initiated the move to project herself as the main opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she defeated the BJP in the recent elections. The saffron party has advised the West Bengal CM to focus on her own state instead of "dreaming" of entering national politics.

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly said Mamata Banerjee is dreaming of running the country while she is unable to handle her own state. She alleged that 35,000 women were brutally tortured in the post-poll violence which began as Mamta Banerjee won as a third-time Chief Minister of the state.

Slamming the West Bengal CM, BJP's IT Head Amit Malviya reminded her of the personal defeat she suffered in Nandigram against her confidante turned rival and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.