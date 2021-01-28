Mamata Govt To Move Censure Motion Over 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans; CPI(M) & Cong To Oppose It

In sharp opposition to the Jai Shri Ram chants in the Netaji event at Victoria Memorial, the Trinamool Congress on Monday said that it will move a censure motion in the West Bengal assembly. Mamata Banerjee had said that Jai Shri Ram slogans at an official programme to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was an insult to the freedom fighter as well as the chief minister. A censure motion is moved in a Legislative House to express strong disapproval of certain policies or acts. However, Congress and CPI(M) has said that they won't support the censure motion. The TMC is also set to pass a resolution against the three farm laws.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister of West Bengal and Mamata's close aide, Partha Chatterjee was quoted by PTI saying, "The BJP is regularly insulting the icons of Bengal. No one has given them the right to insult our icons. On Saturday, Netaji was insulted. The chief minister of our state was insulted. There can be political differences, but you can't insult the chief minister. We are thinking of bringing a censure motion against this in the upcoming session." A two-day special session of the West Bengal Assembly began on January 27.

Cong & CPI(M) opposes censure motion

The Congress and the CPI(M) said that they will not support the censure motion which the ruling Trinamool Congress is likely to move. The motion, if moved, will not be backed unless Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ensures that the Constitution and the opposition of the state get respect, leaders of the two parties said.

Congress has backed Mamata's step to not speak in protest of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and condemned the action of BJP supporters. Speaking to media, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that it was all planned by the BJP and CM Mamata should have been cautious. The CPI(M), on the other hand, described the incident as "disgraceful to the state".

Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak

Fuming at the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised prior to her speech, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, walked off the dais at Kolkata's Victoria memorial where the Centre's Parakram Divas celebrations, marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary were held. On being called to address the crowds ahead of PM Modi's speech, Banerjee was met with loud calls of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Terming it an insult to the invitee, she refused to speak at the event as a mark of protest and thundered - 'Have some dignity'.

"I feel that a government program should have dignity. This is not a political program, this is a government program. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and Cultural ministry for holding this program here in Kolkata. It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything. Jail Hind. Jai Bangla," said Banerjee before walking away.

West Bengal Assembly elections

The BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, while the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

