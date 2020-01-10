No Cracker, It's A Bomb!: Mamata Questioned After Police Disposal Triggers Monstrous Blast

Amid the monstrous blast caused by the controlled detonation of explosive materials seized from alleged illegal 'firecracker' factories in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, people have raised question over the intensity and frequency of the blast, and what exactly was being manufactured.

Taking to Twitter, former Mamata aide and ex-Union Minister Mukul Roy questioned the Mamata Banerjee-led state government alleging the rise of the bomb-making industry in West Bengal. This statement of Roy comes against the backdrop of crude bombs being wantonly used across the state in 2019, often times even at polling booths ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as violence became commonplace.

People are not fools, they can make it out this is bomb and not a firecracker blast which your police found hard to defuse.

Only bomb making industry flourished under your rule. SHAME! https://t.co/8f9P9sRzIZ — Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) January 9, 2020

The incident

On Thursday, an enormous mushroom cloud went up hundreds of meters high as alleged firecrackers, seized by police, were set off in a controlled explosion in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, with the ensuing explosion shattering window panes of houses even on the other bank of the river Chinsurah in Hooghly district. Official sources said the explosion happened in the district's Naihati town after the police began seizing materials from illegal manufacturing units in the area.

The impact was so huge that windowpanes of houses even in Chinsurah in Hooghly district were shattered, besides damaging several buildings in the Ramghat area of Naihati. Some police vehicles which were too close to the explosion site caught on fire and were destroyed in its aftermath. Irate locals also blocked some roads in the area, said Dhrubojyoti Dey, deputy commissioner (headquarters) of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. He said two personnel of Naihati police station were injured as protesters manhandled them.

Use of crude bombs in West Bengal

On January 8, the West Bengal police recovered four crude bombs from the railway tracks near Hridaypur railway station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Last week, four persons, including two women, were killed in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing factory in the area, following which police started raiding illegal units and seized a huge cache of firecrackers. On December 9, three school children have been reported injured in a crude bomb blast in the South 24 Parganas district in Baruipur area of West Bengal.

In July, police had seized caches of bombs, arms, and ammunition from various areas of Birbhum district and arrested nine persons in this regard. A total of 112 crude and socket bombs, six country-made weapons, and a stock of ammunition weas recovered from six police station areas during night-long raids Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said. Of the 112 bombs, 40 were recovered from Labhpur, 32 from Nanoor, 20 from Panrui, nine each from Kankartala and Sadaipur and two from Rampurhat police station limits, the SP said.

