'Mamata's Mantras Wrong': Suvendu Adhikari Plays Recording Of Chandi Path, TMC MP Reacts

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her 'Chandi Path' recitation, slamming her for her 'mangling' the words of the mantra and reciting it incorrectly. Addressing a public meeting in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari played a recording of the original Chandi Path and then Mamata Banerjee's version highlighting how her mantras were wrong.

The TMC-turned-BJP leader also slammed Mamata Banerjee for allegedly wearing a shoe inside the Chandi temple asking her why she was trying so hard to prove that she was a Hindu. "Yesterday she wore shoes inside a temple...She is a Banerjee why is she trying to prove she is Hindu?" he added.

TMC defends Mamata, Congress calls it 'Modi-effect'

Meanwhile, slamming Suvendu Adhikari's allegations, TMC MP Saugata Roy called Mamata's recitation 'absolutely correct' calling him a 'stupid person who does not know anything.' "Which Mamata has recited during her meeting, it's absolutely correct. BJP is trying to destroy the culture of Bengal and creating division over religion. Suvendu is a stupid person and doesn't know anything. Mamata visits Kalighat many times, and she lives near at Kalighat temple," said Saugata Roy.

On the other hand, Congress poked fun at Mamata's recitation with MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhury calling her visits to temples the 'Modi Effect.' "Mamata ji is visiting temples now. She is going to different temples, this is Modi Effect. She has started doing Hindu-Hindu and doing more worship than even Modi," he said.

Mamata recites Chandi Path

Yesterday, addressing party workers in Nandigram the TMC chief invoked the 2007 Nandigram violence bashing Nandigram opponent - Suvendu Adhikari for 'selling his soul' to outsiders from Gujarat. "Those who have sold their souls to the outsiders are insulting the Nandigram land acquisition movement by playing the communal card. People of Nandigram will make BJP 'April fool' on April 1 when polling is held," she said.

Roaring that she was 'a daughter of a Hindu family' and hence the BJP could not play the 'Hindu card' against her Mamata said, "The BJP cannot play Hindu card against me. They must have forgotten that I am a daughter of a Hindu family. Hindu means Chamunda Kali. It has Shantosi Ma, Durga Ma, Saraswati and Lakshmi Ma. The BJP thinks that only they are Hindu. Let me recite ‘Chandi Path’ for the people of Nandigram."