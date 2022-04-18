Last Updated:

Manipur CM Biren Singh Meets PM Modi In Delhi; Apprises Him About State Govt's Initiatives

Manipur CM N Biren Singh met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, on April 18, and apprised him of his government’s initiatives for the development of the state.

Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 18. Singh, who had led the BJP to form an independent government in Manipur for the first time in 2022, made his maiden visit to New Delhi after taking oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term. 

In the meeting, Chief Minister Singh apprised PM Modi of his government’s initiatives to develop the state. Describing the meeting, the Manipur CM took to Twitter and mentioned that he had informed PM Modi of the steps taken by his government to sustain peace and development in the state. He also noted that his government’s priority was to eradicate corruption from the state and post that he will be working on fighting the menace of drug addiction.

'Priority to fight drugs & corruption'

"Called on PM Narendra Modi Ji today and I had the privilege to discuss various initiatives that the state government has taken up to sustain peace and development in Manipur. Also, apprised him of the steps that we have taken up to fight drugs and corruption in the state," the Manipur Chief Minister informed in a tweet.

"Next task would be to wash out all drugs-related matter from the state and thirdly, would try to see that all the insurgents operating in the state are brought to the negotiating table and political dialogues are held with them," the Manipur Chief Minister added.

This comes after the Union Home Ministry in a significant decision reduced the areas under AFSPA jurisdiction in northeastern states. The Union government removed Armed Forces Special Power Act from 36 districts across 4 North-Eastern states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur) on March 31. In Manipur, AFSPA was removed from the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in six districts.

In Manipur, AFSPA has been repealed in Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbun, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakchin, and Jiribam police stations.

Notably, in the Manipur Election 2022, the ruling BJP secured a massive victory by winning 32 seats out of a total of 60. The results were announced on Thursday, March 10 and projected that the vote share of the saffron party had significantly shot up in the state. This is the second consecutive term of the party in the state. Out of all the opposition parties, Congress confined its winning tally to 5; JDU secured 6 seats, while NPP won 7 and NPF won 5.

First Published:
