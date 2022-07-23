Manipur CM Extends Wishes To President-elect Droupadi Murmu; 'Ushers In New Era Of Hope'

As social media flooded with congratulatory messages for India's first tribal women President Droupadi Murmu, Manipur CM N Biren Singh hopped on to extend greetings to the newly elected President. The minister also shared pictures with a group of tribal dancers 'Lamkang naga dance troupe', conveying gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing Droupadi Murmu as a face of NDA's presidential candidate.

Posing with the group of dancers belonging to the tribal community, Biren singh expressed his heartfelt greetings to Droupadi Murmu through a tweet.

"Had the honour of meeting the hon’ble President elect Smt. Draupadi murmu ji, at her residence in New Delhi today. Her victory ushers in a new era of hope and inclusivity in our glorious journey of nation building," said the Manipur CM in a tweet.

Biren singh applauded her and said 'every Indian is proud that the highest office of the land is occupied by a self-made tribal woman'.

Droupadi Murmu's journey to triumph

Beating Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu became India's first tribal President on July 21. Hailing from the tribal dominated village of Mayurbhanj and belonging to the Santhal community, Murmu received huge appreciation from leaders across the country for her massive win in the Presidential elections.

"India scripts history," tweeted PM Modi after Murmu defeated Yashwant Sinha. "She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," PM Modi said in a congratulatory message for Murmu.

"I am surprised as well as delighted. As a tribal woman from remote Mayurbhanj district, I had not thought about becoming the candidate for the top post," Murmu said after her selection as NDA's presidential candidate.

NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to take over as India's first tribal President on 25th July. The swearing in ceremony for Droupadi Murmu will be held at the Central Hall of Parliament.