Manipur CM N Biren Singh Confident Of Solution To Naga Issue After Meeting Union Ministers

Months before Manipuri citizens vote to elect new state legislators, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said his government is expecting an amicable solution for troubles in areas dominated by the Naga Community soon. The Manipuri Chief Minister made the statements after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PM's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

A day before meeting PM Modi to discuss a wide range of issues, including COVID-19 measures and infrastructural projects, Biren Singh had med Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. Biren Singh met PM Modi to seek financial assistance for a project in his state and invited the Prime Minister for the inauguration of uncompleted projects before the state Assembly polls.

Shutdown in Naga dominated areas

Presently, Manipur is affected by disturbances in neighbouring Nagaland, and Naga dominated areas within the state. Several parts of Manipur is dominated by the Naga community. Recently, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) had called for a shutdown in all of these Naga dominated areas.

Detailing the issue, the Manipur CM said that NSCN is a very chronic issue and his government is hopeful of finding a peaceful solution without affecting neighbouring states.

"We are aspiring for an amicable solution. For now, talks are happening between NSCN and the Centre. We are expecting a solution very soon. This won't affect elections, however. Also, resolution, whatever that may be, should not impact any neighbouring state", the Manipuri chief minister said.

Talking about his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Biren Singh said that the central ministers have been informed about prevailing issues in Manipur. The Manipuri Chief Minister also said that discussions were held about railways and several projects that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He hoped that these projects would be completed before the Assembly polls. Biren has also sought financial assistance from the Centre for the Ghar Ghar Jal scheme.

Preparing for Assembly Polls

Manipur is all set to vote for new state legislators on March 2022, along with four other states: Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

The state government with help from the Centre is making several efforts to resolve the Naga issue and establish peace in the state before elections.

(With inputs from ANI)