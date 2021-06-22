Manmohan Singh To Chair Congress Meet To Finalise Stand On All-party Meeting With PM Modi

Former Prime Minister of India and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh is set to chair a party meeting on Tuesday to finalise the party's stand on June 24 all-party meeting called by PM Modi. According to reports, Manmohan Singh will also be joined by the grand old party's Jammu and Kashmir unit virtually. The meeting will also be attended by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, State President Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Former Deputy CM Tara Chand. Earlier on Monday, the J&K Congress held a meeting with its top leaders in the Union Territory to discuss its strategy for the all-party meeting.

J&K Congress discusses strategy for June 24 all-party meeting

During the Monday meeting, the J&K Congress headed by JKPCC President G A Mir organised a virtual meeting with the leaders. Veteran Congress leader and former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad was also present. The party collectively pushed for a restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. The erstwhile state was converted into a union territory in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370.

Apart from Congress, other parties in the fray also held meetings with their leaders. National Conference (NC) president and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah on Sunday started the process of consultations with senior leaders of his party over the invitation of all-party meeting. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) President Mehbooba Muft also held a meeting to discuss the all-party meeting.

PM Modi to chair all-party meeting on June 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the all-party meeting on June 24 to discuss the political processes in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister will also be joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders. Nearly 14 leaders including NC president Farooq Abdullah, ex-CM Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, Sajad Lone of the People's Conference, J&K Congress head GA Mir, BJP's Ravinder Raina and Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh have been called to Delhi for the meeting.

According to reports, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla contacted leaders inviting them for the meeting at PM Modi's residence. The key development comes nearly two years after the abrogation of Article 370 following which the leaders of various political outfits were detained. Girish Chandra Murmu was named the Lieutenant-Governor of the Union Territory, succeeded by Manoj Sinha who currently chairs the position. The meeting will be the first-ever all-party meeting between PM Modi and political parties of the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370. It is expected that the meeting is being held to discuss the possibility of assembly elections and the delimitation exercise in J&K.