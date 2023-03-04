Manohar Lal Khattar Shares Lessons Learnt From PM Modi; 'He Never Supported Favouritism'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar engaged in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor where he addressed a gamut of subjects including the rise in his career, measures against corruption and dynasty politics.

During the conversation, CM Khattar also shared the lessons he learnt from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who according to the Haryana CM, never believed in offering special treatment through political influence.

PM Modi never believed in favours: CM Khattar

Speaking on offering favours or special treatment to family members using political influence, Khattar said that he never supported the idea, something which he learnt from PM Modi. The Haryana CM also shared an instance when PM Modi denounced favouritism.

"Someone once approached me and said that he has some pending work in Gujarat and it will be cleared if you (Khattar) talk to Modi Ji," Khattar said. "I was not a CM at the time, he (PM Modi) was. I took some time out and told Modi Ji about the request and he said, 'are we working so that we could make personal favours? There is a system, follow it and the work will be done. If someone faces trouble within the system, all of us are ready to help,' PM Modi said according to Khattar.

CM Khattar also went on to slam the Congress party alleging that the Congress party "damaged the nation". "If we need to keep Congress away and if it is required, then we will walk together with non-Congress party," he said.

On another matter, Khattar spoke about how there was a common perception that all politicians are corrupt. "One day, a journalist asked Modi Ji what is the biggest challenge he would face after he becomes the Prime Minister. Do you know what Modi Ji said? He said 'there are lot of challenges but what I see as the biggest one is fixing the reputation of my community, the community of netas.'