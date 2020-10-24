'Many Want To Leave BJP': Former Party Leader Eknath Khadse After His Exit

Former BJP senior leader Eknath Khadse on Saturday claimed that many people want to leave the saffron party. Khadse's remarks came after he joined NCP on Friday in the presence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and other leaders. Eknath Khadse also remarked that the Maharashtra government is not going to collapse.

'Maharashtra government not going to fall'

During his interaction with the media, Khadse claimed that many people want to leave BJP. In addition, he also stated that in order to stop party members and leaders from quitting, BJP asserts that the Maharashtra government is going to collapse. However, Khadse maintained that the MVA-led State government will not collapse.

Many people want to leave BJP and to stop them the party says the government (in Maharashtra) is going to collapse, but the government is not going to fall: Eknath Khadse, who joined NCP yesterday after quitting from BJP pic.twitter.com/M2sYwpNfId — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

Ajit Pawar welcomes Eknath Khadse

NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar welcomed Khadse's entry in the NCP fold. Pawar stated that Eknath Khadse's entry will energise the Sharad Pawar-led party. He further added that with Khadse's joining, NCP will expand its power in the Khandesh region (north (Maharashtra) and also in other parts of the State.

(Image Credits: PTI)