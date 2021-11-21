Mayawati Calls Rajasthan Cabinet Rejig 'a Deception' To Arrest Declining Support

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday weighed in on the Rajasthan cabinet rejig, claiming that the shuffling of the Ministers had been done in a bid to 'arrest the declining support' of the people. Mayawati remarked that the Congress had inducted scheduled caste/tribe members in the cabinet, just like they had appointed a Dalit Chief Minister in Punjab, and called the move a 'deception'.

''To arrest the declining support of the people, the Congress made a Dalit chief minister of Punjab and in Rajasthan, some Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe members have been made ministers. This is similar to the expansion of the Union council of ministers by the BJP to project themselves as well-wishers. This is just deception,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The Congress has neglected Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Far from giving him respect and honouring him with the Bharat Ratna, these casteist parties have always neglected and despised him. Then how can these parties be true well-wishers of SCs, STs and OBCs?'' she questioned.

Notably, several of the BSP-turned-Congress MLAs, who helped the Gehlot government come to power, have complained that they have been not given space in the new Cabinet. Owing to this, several boycotted the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

1.कांग्रेस द्वारा पार्टी के गिरते जनाधार को रोकने व राजनीतिक स्वार्थ हेतु पंजाब में विधानसभा आमचुनाव से ठीक पहले दलित को सीएम बनाना तथा अब राजस्थान में कुछ एससी/एसटी मंत्री बनाकर उसको भाजपा द्वारा केन्द्रीय मंत्रिमण्डल विस्तार की तरह इनके हितैषी होने का ढिंढोरा पीटना शुद्ध छलावा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 21, 2021

Rajasthan cabinet rejig, 15 new MLAs inducted

In a major cabinet rejig in the Rajasthan government, 15 MLAs took as ministers on Sunday at a function in Jaipur. The ministers, who were administered the oath by state's governor Kalraj Mishra, include 11 cabinet ministers and four junior ministers. This development comes after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made all cabinet ministers resign on Saturday and submitted a new list of ministers to the Governor. Of the 15 new ministers inducted into the cabinet, five belong to the Sachin Pilot camp and six from the Ashok Gehlot camp.

MLAs who took oath as Cabinet Ministers:

Hemaram Choudhary

Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya

Shakuntala Rawat

Govind Ram Meghwal

Mahesh Joshi

Ramlal Jat

Vishvendra Singh

Mamta Bhupesh

Tikaram Juli

Ramesh Meena

Bhajan Lal Jatav

MLAs took oath as Minister of State: