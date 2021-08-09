Stoking another row, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti not only advocated talks with Pakistan but also pitched the idea of 'self-rule' for Jammu & Kashmir. Chairing the first meeting of the PDP youth leaders from all districts of the Kashmir Valley since August 5, 2019, Mufti claimed that 'self-rule' would prove to be an effective solution for ensuring peace in J&K. Maintaining that it was her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's dream to open borders and roads to Pakistan, she opined that people on both sides should speak their mind.

Moreover, the ex-J&K CM stated that self-rule addresses the internal and external dimensions of the problem without compromising the sovereignty of India and Pakistan. On this occasion, she stressed that the youth is the future of the Union Territory and contended that there cannot be any development without the resolution of the Kashmir issue. Reportedly, the discussion in the meeting also centred around the prolonged incarceration of PDP youth wing president Waheed Para.

Speaking to the media later, Mehbooba Mufti remarked, "We should have control over our resources. Delhi says they give us funds, we give them lakhs of lakhs in form of electricity production. We should get compensation."

Mehbooba Mufti attacks Centre

On the 2nd anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Mehbooba Mufti dubbed August 5 as a "day of mourning". Addressing the media on Thursday, she said, "It is a matter of shame that BJP is celebrating in the country for something which the Kashmiri is mourning. People are being rounded up. The shopkeepers are being warned to keep their shops open failing which their lease will be cancelled". Moreover, she vowed to "resist" the purported "unbridled oppression" and "gross injustice" heaped on the people of the Union Territory.

"Thousands of our children are imprisoned under UAPA and many youngsters were hauled up in police stations in the last two days. They have been detained there until August 5 gets over. This barbarism and injustice will not continue and we will resist it," the PDP supremo stated.