In yet another attempt to target the Centre, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on May 10 attacked the BJP-led Union Government by stating that it is practising 'Hindu-Muslim' politics (referring to Gyanvapi Mosque controversy) and not focussing on other issues like price hike and poverty. She went on to dare the Centre to turn Taj Mahal and Red Fort into temples if they have the 'guts'.

This is not the first time that the PDP chief has made such outrageous remarks. On April 29, Mufti had stoked yet another controversy as she had dared to target Indian Armed Forces by asking, 'What is our Army doing?' Mufti had also compared India with Pakistan on the grounds of religious issues, speaking about the recent communal clashes across various states.

'Turn Taj Mahal and Red Fort into temples': Mehbooba Mufti

The PDP chief stated, "It is unfortunate that BJP cannot give employment. Price rise is sky-high. Our country is worse than Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal in terms of poverty. They have nothing to give to the people. That is why they are putting people after Muslims. This includes the mosques of muslims and Taj Mahal. People like Mallya and Modi, some other Modi (Nirav Modi) took away country's wealth . Instead of getting them back, they are doing Hindu-Muslim . If they have the guts, turn Taj Mahal and Red Fort into temples, then we will see how many people come here."

"In our region, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians have been living for ages. Here there are masjids and temples. It is our heritage. LG is not a saint or seer, he is our constitutional head. He starts doing pooja wherever he goes. He should focus on water, electricity and other important issues. Head of the state makes a mockery of law. He does pooja where it is not allowed. If head of the state does this, what else can we expect from others?," Mehbooba Mufti added.

Mehbooba Mufti questions Indian Army

On April 29, Mehbooba Mufti had dared to target Indian Armed Forces by asking, 'What is our Army doing?'. Mufti further compared India with Pakistan on the grounds of religious issues, speaking about the recent communal clashes across various states. While addressing the media, Mufti said, "What our Army is doing? What our 10 lakh Army people are doing if not able to deal with terrorists?" while speaking on the continuous terrorists attacks in the Union Territory.

Comparing India with Pakistan without any logical basis, the PDP chief had further stated, "This country has secularism in its DNA, even though the BJP is trying to destroy the secular fabric. What to speak about Yogi ji, even here our Jama Masjid was closed. In India, the same is happening as it happened in Pakistan. Loudspeaker issue, hijab issue, and Hindu Muslim is going on." "Our neighbouring country was destroyed by misusing religion at that time. To date, they're bearing its brunt. They gave guns to people in name of religion. The same is happening in our country. Bulldozers being used and swords being given to people in the name of religion," she added.

Image: PTI