Mehbooba Mufti Blames Centre For Rahul Bhat's Death; 'belies False Claims Of Normalcy'

After the murder of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, sent shockwaves across the country, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday, reacted to the grusome case of Hinduphobia, after shying away from acknowledging it for hours. The PDP chief condemned the killing of Rahul, who was a clerk in the Tehsildar's office, Chadoora, in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. However, she also took the opportunity to launch a political attack on the BJP-ruled Centre.

"It belies the false claims of normalcy" in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti said.

The PDP chief tweeted:

Condemn the gruesome act where in a kashmiri Pandit boy Rahul Bhat was murdered in chadoora. Another life ended and another family devastated. My heart goes out to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. It also belies the false claims of normalcy in kashmir. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 12, 2022

A few hours ago, NC's Omar Abdullah took to his official Twitter handle to condemn the 'murderous militant attack' on Bhat. Abdullah, without referring to Bhat's identity as a Kashmir Pandit, highlighted how a government employee working in the Tehsil office in Chadoora, was attacked.

"Targeted killings continue & a sense of fear grows unchecked—my heartfelt condolences to Rahul’s family. RIP," the NC leader wrote on Twitter. He, however, did not clarify as to who he holds responsible for the murder; nor did he elaborate on what he refers to by a "sense of fear."

I unequivocally condemn the murderous militant attack on Rahul Bhatt. Rahul was a government employee working in the Tehsil office in Chadoora where he was attacked. Targeted killings continue & a sense of fear grows unchecked. My heartfelt condolences to Rahul’s family. RIP. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 12, 2022

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat shot dead

On Thursday, Rahul Bhat succumbed to his injuries shortly after being shot by terrorists in Chadoora. Bhat was undergoing treatment at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar. On Thursday evening, terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who was a clerk in the Tehsildar's office, Chadoora, in the Budgam district, where he was working on the Prime Minister's package for Kashmiri Pandits. J&K Police confirmed that two terrorists were involved in the killing and a pistol was used to shoot Rahul Bhat.

Republic TV has learnt that Rahul Bhat was attacked when he was working at the Tehsildar's office. Terrorists opened fire at him from close proximity. Bhat was admitted to a hospital in Budgam but due to his critical condition, he was moved to Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital. J&K Police and security forces launched a cordon search operation outside Tehsil Office where the attack took place, and also across the Chadoora area.

The incident comes nearly a month after two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in the Chotogam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, survived the attack. The series of targeted killings started in the month of October 2021. Mostly outsiders, especially Hindus, have been the target.