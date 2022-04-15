Mehbooba Mufti Gives Terrorists Clean-chit For Sarpanch's Murder; Tries To Blame Centre

After a Sarpanch was shot dead in the Pattan area of Baramulla district, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party supremo Mehbooba Mufti stated that she was 'deeply saddened' by today's targetted killing. Taking to Twitter, Mufti extended her condolences to the family of the victim and highlighted how there seems to be no end to the bloodbath in the hilly region and went on to blame the central government for it.

"Yet nothing seems to move GOI enough to change its approach towards J&K," Mufti said in response to a tweet posted by PDP, wherein the party had asked 'why in spite of multiple security assessments, bundled in secure accommodations in Srinagar, Sarpanches were being killed'.

Deeply saddened to know about today’s targeted killing. Condolences to the family. There seems to be no end in sight to the bloodbath in Kashmir. Yet nothing seems to move GOI enough to change its approach towards J&K. https://t.co/IwGE5grZli — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 15, 2022

'Mufti hand in gloves with terrorists'

In response to Mufti's tweet, BJP lashed out at the PDP leader. Taking to Twitter, National General Secretary of the BJP, Tarun Chugh cited history, stating that it was proof that the PDP leader is 'hand in glove with the terrorists'. Emphasizing her sympathy for them, he further wrote, "She better not tell us how to deal with the militancy!"

History is witness how @MehboobaMufti is hand in glove with the militants and her sympathy for them! She better not tell us how to deal with the militancy! — Tarun Chugh (@tarunchughbjp) April 15, 2022

Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot dead by terrorists in North Kashmir's Goushbugh Pattan region of Baramulla district on April 15. According to news agency ANI, the BJP Sarpanch was shot near his home in an apple orchard and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

TRF-backed terror group “KASHMIR FREEDOM FIGHTERS” has claimed responsibility for the Baramulla terror attack in which the Sarpanch was killed. "Today our cadre carried out an operation in Goushbugh Pattan area of Baramullah, In this operation, a BJP sarpanch Manzoor Bangroo was shot dead. As already mentioned we did not target innocents, they are the ones who have sold the blood of our beloved martyrs for some pennies and with the grace of Almighty, we will not forgive any of them..." the terror group said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off the area and have commenced a search operation to track the terrorists involved.