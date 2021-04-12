Mehbooba Mufti Urges J&K Youths To Give Up Violence; Exhorts Centre To Emulate N-E Model

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti appealed to the J&K youths on Monday to give up the path of violence and instead, put forth their views in a peaceful manner. Speaking on the sidelines of a membership drive at the party headquarters, Mufti stressed that no one understands the "language of weapons". On the other hand, she also urged the Centre to emulate its northeast approach of dealing with terrorism in J&K.

For instance, the former J&K CM cited the Union government's dialogue with some Bodo and Naga terror groups. Questioning the difficulty of replicating this approach in the Union Territory, Mufti castigating the ruling dispensation for perpetuating "injustice". As per reports, nearly 167 J&K youths joined terror outfits in 2020. On this occasion, she reiterated her party's demand for the restoration of Article 370 and linked it to the "honour" of the people. Taking a jibe at BJP, the PDP supremo said, "Will I ask from Pakistan?"

Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti remarked, "Nobody will understand the language of weapons. If you present your views peacefully, the world will listen to you. If you speak the language of guns you'll be killed and you'll gain nothing. I appeal to J&K youth to leave weapons & talk. They'll have to listen one day."

If PM appeals to militants of Assam to join the mainstream & leave their weapons, if talks are held with Boro (Bodo), then what is the difficulty in doing the same in Jammu and Kashmir? Why is there no option besides jail? How long will this injustice continue?: Mehbooba Mufti — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

Mehbooba Mufti bats for 'self-rule'

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti pitched for 'self-rule' and demanded a resolution for the Kashmir issue as per the agenda of her late father Mufti Mohammad Syed. She opined that a resolution along the lines of Syed's agenda was essential to not compromise on the sovereignty of India and Pakistan. Terming the idea of 'self-rule' as relevant for the Union Territory, Mehbooba Mufti said at the party's Political Affairs Committee meeting on March 28 that India wished to have peace with Pakistan as it wanted to expand its reach to Central Asia and claimed that Kashmir was the way for it.