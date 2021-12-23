Miffed Mamata Banerjee To Skip Next Meeting With PM Modi Over Not Getting Chance To Speak

Miffed over not getting a chance to speak in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 'Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday made it clear that she would not attend the December 24 meeting convened by the Centre. The meeting is to discuss ways to commemorate the birth anniversary of philosopher and revolutionary leader Rishi Aurobindo on August 15 next year, as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

CM Mamata Banerjee to skip meeting with PM Modi

The CM, who was addressing a meeting of government officials, academicians and prominent personalities said, "I would have given inputs if allowed to speak at the meeting chaired by the PM. "Now, I will not be able to attend tomorrow’s meeting," she said, adding, "We have already charted out a number of programmes on Rishi Aurobindo already."

The CM also decried alleged attempts to “distort” history at several levels, stating that “the younger generation should get to know facts, not twisted facts”. She pointed out, “Whatever be one’s ideology, history cannot be subjected to changes to suit his or her narrative. A separate chapter chronicling all important events of our freedom struggle should be incorporated in the school curriculum, education minister Bratya Basu must look into the matter."

'All records and information in state archive to be digitised

She said all records and information about the freedom struggle in state archives, police files and elsewhere will be digitised for public knowledge. This would also include dossiers about Netaji, she said, adding that programmes marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will be held next month.

It is pertinent to mention here that a weeklong programme will also be held in August to mark 75 years of Independence. The CM asked the state officials to launch a project to earmark all places of significance during the Independence struggle and build a tourism circuit while giving assurance that “funding won’t be a problem as we are all indebted to the great sons and daughters of India”.

