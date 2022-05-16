MNS Chides CM Uddhav Over 'Munna Bhai' Reference For Raj Thackeray; To Send Him Film DVD

On Sunday, MNS leader Ameya Khopkar took a swipe at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for comparing party president Raj Thackeray to the popular film character 'Munna Bhai'. In a video message, Khopkar, who heads the MNS Cinema wing, declared that he would send DVDs of films Munnabhai MBBS as well as Lage Raho Munna Bhai to the Shiv Sena supremo so that he can understand the thoughts of Raj Thackeray. Moreover, he opined that the MNS chief had imbibed Balasaheb Thackeray's qualities akin to the manner in which Munna Bhai learns from Mahatma Gandhi.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar remarked, "On behalf of the MNS Cinema Wing, I am sending you (Uddhav Thackeray) a DVD of Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. He should watch these films properly so that he understands that Sanjay Dutt's role in that film adopts the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and studies him. He didn't consider himself Mahatma Gandhi. Similarly, Raj Thackeray is attending meetings with Balasaheb Thackeray since childhood. So, he too has imbibed the qualities of Balasaheb."

"He (Uddhav Thackeray) neither goes to the Mantralaya nor does he take part in any government work. For the last two and a half years, he is working from home, so he has all the time (to watch films). He should watch both films and understand what Raj Thackeray is saying and the way in which he has imbibed the qualities of Balasaheb Thackeray," he added.

Addressing a massive rally in Mumbai on May 14, the Shiv Sena chief said, "A Shiv Sainik asked me suddenly- have you seen Lage Raho Munna Bhai? I wondered what is the connection of Lage Raho Munnabhai. I said that I have watched some parts of it and asked him why is he asking this. He said, 'Sanjay Dutt sees Gandhiji in that film and he then starts doing Gandhigiri. We have such a case'. I asked him which case is he talking about. He retorted, "The one who feels like he has become Balasaheb. He roams around with a shawl these days. Sometimes he dabbles in Marathi, sometimes he dabbles in Hindutva'."

He elaborated, "The Munna Bhai in that film was at least helping the people. Who is this Munna Bhai? Let him remain under an illusion. But he said that it is not that. He mentioned, 'You didn't watch the climax of the film. In the end, Sanjay Dutt realises that there is a chemical locha in his head'. This is a case of chemical locha. This film is based on a true incident. Such Munna Bhais are roaming around, let them do so. If anyone wants to go to Ayodhya, let him do so."

Loudspeaker row

In his May 1 rally, Raj Thackeray had triggered a row by giving an ultimatum to the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such places of worship. Subsequently, the police swung into action and detained over 250 MNS workers across the state who tried to play Hanuman Chalisa. However, he remained undeterred by the action taken against his party workers and affirmed that the agitation will continue until illegal loudspeakers are removed from places of worship, especially mosques.