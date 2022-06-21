'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai': CM Ashok Gehlot Blames BJP For Maharashtra Political Crisis

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra confronts a major political crisis, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday reacted to the development and said that the conspiracy of the Modi government to topple the government in Maharashtra is now open in front of the whole country. "How was it done? How are the deals going to happen? Horse trading will be happening. Let them know and know their soul," Gehlot stated, even as a big chunk of Shiv Sena MLAs have rebelled and are camped in Surat under the leadership of Eknath Shinde.

CM Gehlot further said, "Every state has different circumstances. BJP's misdeed of toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh. They were going to experiment the same in Rajasthan too, but we understood at the time and became alert. We were able to save the government. Whatever happened in Maharashtra is in front of everyone."

"Suddenly the oath was taken at 6.30 pm. Devendra Fadnavis, who took the oath, started receiving congratulations, and he tweeted back that 'Modi hai to mumkin hai'," the Rajasthan CM added, harkening back to the November 2019 morning when Fadnavis had taken oath in a shortlived government with Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister.

CM Gehlot further said, "If Modi is there, everything is possible within the country. There is crime, there is injustice. There is torture too. Everything is possible. Fadnavis had said this – 'Modi hai to mumkin hai'. 2 ministers are sitting in jail. Even bail is not being given. All this is a conspiracy to destroy democracy within the country. We are saying time and again that democracy is in danger in the country. The Constitution is being flouted. We hear that the Madhya Pradesh government has made deals worth Rs 35-35 crore from every MLA."

Accusing BJP of horse trading MLAs, the Rajasthan CM said, "It is heard that 10-10 crore rupees were distributed inside Rajasthan. Don't know what happened. I am proud that the MLAs of Rajasthan were not sold. Stayed in hotel with me for 34 days. When we were in the hotel nothing was found. When the MLAs came out, the first installment of Rs 10 crore was offered. Even then no one went. We have won three seats in Rajasthan Rajya Sabha elections."

Trouble ensued for the Uddhav Thackeray regime after state minister Eknath Shinde arrived in BJP-ruled Gujarat early Tuesday morning along with 17 MLAs of the Shiv Sena. He is said to be in touch with at least 25 legislators who are likely to jump ship, amid efforts of the BJP to regain power in the state. As per sources, disgruntled Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde is being offered a top post by BJP in return for helping the party return to power. The number of Maharashtra MLAs with Shinde is speculated to be more than the number that remains with the MVA.

This comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. The BJP managed to cross the 134 mark, just 11 short of the majority number suggesting that several cross-voted.