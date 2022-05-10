Mohali Blast: Congress Slams AAP Govt Over Failing Law & Order, Seeks Central Agency Probe

Following the Mohali blast incident in the police headquarters on Monday night, the Congress has used the chance to lambast the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government further raising concerns over the security situation in the state. In a stern reaction to the attack, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has stated that the AAP government is harmful to Punjab in view of its security standards.

Speaking to ANI, he said that it is a very "disturbing and worrying" situation in Punjab and is the high time that CM Bhagwant Mann should act like the chief minister of Punjab. Shergill also made a scathing attack on Delhi's chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

#WATCH | I urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to engage Central probe agencies in the matter as AAP govt is not capable to handle so, nor does it have the right intent...AAP govt in Punjab is harmful for state's security..:Congress' Jaiveer Shergill on explosion in Mohali, Punjab pic.twitter.com/DGDkluypkr — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

He said that Kejriwal should explain why after his party came to power in the state, the law and order situation deteriorated and there is a rise in the crime rate. Further making an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to engage central probe agencies in the matter, the Congress alleged that the AAP government is not capable to handle it nor does it have the intent to do so. "AAP government in Punjab is harmful to state's security", he added.

“RPG like attack” on Punjab Police office,Mohalli is condemnable.



Clashes in Patiala,discovery of RDX in Tarn Taran,attack on police office-a disturbing & worrying pattern is emerging!



Punjab cannot afford to be pushed into dark times again! CM @BhagwantMann must wake up & act. — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) May 10, 2022

Earlier in the day, he also took to Twitter and condemned the RPG attack on the Punjab police headquarters further referring to the recent clashes in Punjab's Patiala and the discovery of RDX in Tarn Taran. "AAP Punjab Govt is proving to be injurious to peace & security of Punjab High time Bhagwant Mann Ji starts acting like “Mukh Mantri” of Punjab rather than “Kejriwal Prachar Mantri”!! Attack on Police office in Mohali should serve as alarm bell/warning sign for administration!", he further tweeted.

Mohali blast

The attack took place on Monday after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was hurled at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. The attack at the high-security building in Sector 77 of Mohali has major security concern in the city. While the grenade landed on the third floor of the building, it luckily did not explode and major damage was averted.

However, it led to shattered windows on the floor.



Image: PTI/ANI