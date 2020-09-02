Monsoon Session Of Parliament Won't Have Question Hour Due To COVID; Starts September 14

There will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session of Parliament, according to a notification issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. The notification on Wednesday states that the measure has been necessitated in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, zero hour and other proceedings will be held as per schedule.

News agency ANI quoting sources said that the monsoon session of Parliament is to be held on a daily basis with no break even on the weekends. Proceedings of both houses will be held on a daily basis. On day one (September 14), Lok Sabha will be held from 9 am to 1 pm while Rajya Sabha proceedings will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm. After September 14, Rajya Sabha will sit in the first half from 9 am to 1 pm and Lok Sabha's processing is scheduled from 3 pm to 7 pm, as per ANI.

Monsoon session will begin from September 14

Parliament's monsoon session will begin from September 14, said a notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday. The notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said President Ram Nath Kovind has called the lower house to meet on Monday, September 14 at 9 AM. Rajya Sabha is expected to meet at a different time on the same day, as it has been decided to stagger the sitting of the two houses due to the COVID-19 guidelines. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had earlier recommended that the monsoon session be held from September 14 to October 1. There will be in total 18 consecutive sittings with no holiday or weekend break, according to officials.

MPs to get tested 72 hours before Monsoon Session

MPs have been told to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Besides MPs, parliament staff and media personnel, among other entrants to the building, will also be required to undergo the test for the coronavirus. Visitors will not be allowed during the session which will be held as per the guidelines, including those on social distancing, issued by the health ministry in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(with PTI inputs)