MoS Hails NHAI Projects In Kerala; Says 'it Shows Modi Govt's Commitment To Development'

On Tuesday, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the digital foundation laying ceremony of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects is a standing example of the commitment of the Narendra Modi led-government towards Kerala's development. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated seven major NHAI projects worth Rs 12,692 crore in Kerala and commissioned the four-lane 26.78 km Kazhakuttam-Mukkola Bypass of NH- 66 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said these projects will make way for economic development in the state."This ceremony is a standing example of the commitment of the Narendra Modi government for the development of Kerala. It fulfils the long-standing demand of the people. Confident that NHAI projects spread over 200 km will pave the way for a new wave of economic development," read his tweet. He further expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari among others for the inauguration of these projects.

I am delighted to join Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji, Hon'ble Minister for @MORTHIndia at the digital foundation laying ceremony of 7 major @NHAI_Official projects worth Rs 12,692 cr in Kerala & the commissioning of the four-lane 26.78 km Kazhakuttam-Mukkola Bypass of NH- 66 in TVPM. pic.twitter.com/dORGX5mbtK — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) October 13, 2020

This ceremony is a standing example of the commitment of the @narendramodi Govt for the development of Kerala. It fulfils the long-standing demand of the people. Confident that @NHAI_Official projects, spread over 200 kms will pave the way for a new wave of economic development. — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) October 13, 2020

READ: Nitin Gadkari opens road overbridge near Puducherry via video-mode

Earlier in the day, the Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs minister said that in line with the Prime Minister's vision for a New India, development of world-class transport infrastructure has been prioritised through initiatives such as the Bharatmala Pariyojana, the country's largest ever infrastructure development programme.

In addition, there are plans to upgrade 119 kilometres of port connectivity roads under Bharatmala/ Sagarmala Scheme, he said. He also said that the corridor traversing the entire length of Kerala from North to South is expected to be the lifeline of Kerala.

READ: Projs worth Rs 50,000 cr being developed in Kerala as part of Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor: Gadkari

(With Inputs from Agencies)