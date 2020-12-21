MoS MEA Castigates LDF Govt Over Session On Farm Laws; Cites 'Kerala Doesn't Have APMC'

MoS MEA V Muraleedharan on Monday lashed out at the Kerala government's decision to convene a special Assembly session for passing a resolution against the farm laws. The decision to convene the Assembly session on December 23 was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by the CM earlier in the day. Observing that the state was in "total solidarity" with the farmers' struggle, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac revealed that the MLAs would discuss the agrarian laws and pass a resolution against them.

Terming this as a "futile exercise", the BJP leader contended that the state government was wasting public money as there is no APMC system in the state. Instead, he called upon the Assembly to pass a resolution on the various corruption allegations linked to the state administration such as the gold smuggling scam, drug scandal and the Life Mission scam. Moreover, the Rajya Sabha MP accused Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of sheltering and aiding smugglers and "anti-nationals".

Read: Farmer Leaders Say Nothing New In Govt's Letter, Always Ready For Talks But Centre Must Offer 'concrete Solution'

The idea of passing a resolution against GoI's #Farmlaws by @VijayanPinarayi Cabinet is nothing but a futile exercise. Calling a Special Assembly session, especially when Kerala does not even have the #APMC system is wastage of public money. @CPIMKerala @narendramodi @AmitShah — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) December 21, 2020

Read: Centre Asking Questions Over Foreign Donations: Farmer Union

Centre reaches out to farmers

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. On December 9, the farmer leaders had unanimously rejected the Centre's proposal and called for an escalation in the protests until the farm laws are repealed. Subsequently, PM Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, as well as top BJP leaders, have addressed farmers across the country to address their concerns. Furthermore, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar gave 8 concrete assurances to farmers via an open letter. A day earlier, the Centre asked the 40 protesting unions to provide details of all remaining concerns and fix a convenient date for the resumption of talks.

Read: Amit Shah Chairs Key Meet Over Farmers' Protest; Tomar, Sitharaman & Goyal In The Huddle