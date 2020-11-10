MP Bypolls: With BJP Ahead In 19 Seats, Kamal Nath Concedes Defeat; Cong To Analyse Result

Taking a different stance from his party colleague Digvijaya Singh, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath conceded defeat in the by-election to 28 seats in the State. Earlier, Singh claimed that democracy had lost and alleged that selective EVM tampering had been done in Congress strongholds. Maintaining that his party tried its best in conveying its agenda to the people, Nath expressed hope that the BJP government will take care of the interests of farmers, provide employment to the youth and ensure the security of women.

Moreover, the former MP CM called upon the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will lead the state on the path of development and progress. He observed that the Congress party would play the role of the opposition and stand up for the interests of the people. Nath also revealed that Congress will analyse the by-election results. As per the EC trends at 8.04 pm, BJP has won 12 seats and is leading from 7 constituencies. In contrast, Congress has won one seat and is ahead on 8 seats.

हम जनादेश को शिरोधार्य करते हैं।

हमने जनता तक अपनी बात पहुंचाने का पुरा प्रयास किया।



मै उपचुनाव वाले क्षेत्रों के सभी मतदाताओं का भी आभार मानता हूँ।



उम्मीद करता हूँ कि भाजपा की सरकार किसानों के हितों का ध्यान रखेगी, युवाओं को रोजगार देगी, महिलाओं का सम्मान व सुरक्षा कायम रखेगी, — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) November 10, 2020

Fall of Kamal Nath government & by-polls

The Kamal Nath government plunged into crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session.

As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20. Subsequently, Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time. Subsequently, three more Congress leaders resigned as legislators and joined BJP. After July's Cabinet expansion, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from Congress became a part of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet.

By-election was held in the following constituencies- Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra. While the bypolls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies went to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away. Owing to the fact that BJP has won 12 seats till now, the MP government can complete its remaining tenure.

