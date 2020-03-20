MASSIVE: MP Speaker Accepts Resignations Of 16 Rebel Cong MLAs On Floor-test Eve

In a breaking development, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati said he has accepted the resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs, leading to a likely collapse of the nearly 15-month old Kamal Nath government. This comes after a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on Friday for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands, while hearing a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test.

"Resignations of all members of the assembly who had submitted their resignation on 10th March 2020, have been accepted," Prajapati told reporters in Bhopal on Thursday.

Congress had 108 MLAs in the House, which has now fallen to 92 following the acceptance of these resignations.

READ | Jyotiraditya Scindia Hails SC's MP Floor Test Order As Kamal Nath Mulls 'legal Options'

CM to resign?

Earlier, sources told Republic TV that CM Kamal Nath is likely to step down before the floor test. Sources add that he might submit his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday afternoon. He is scheduled to address a media briefing at noon on Friday.

While the BJP is confident that they will win the vote of confidence, Kamal Nath has said that Congress will study the order and discuss it with legal experts, before taking a decision. Scindia's exit from the Congress followed after 22 pro-Scindia rebel MLAs resigning from their posts.

READ | Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath To Resign Ahead Of SC-mandated Floor Test: Sources

Number scenario

The political crisis in MP was spurred by the resignation of the Scindia-led faction. Subsequently, the Speaker accepted the resignation of only 6 rebel legislators. Thus, Congress currently has 108 MLAs and is supported by one SP, two BSP (one of whom has been suspended) and 4 Independent MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, whose strength had been reduced to 222 and has subsequently now been reduced to 206. On the other hand, BJP has claimed to have 106 MLAs and had paraded them before the Governor a few days earlier. As a result of the resignations, the new halfway mark has fallen to 103.

READ | Cong's Jitu Patwari Confident Of Winning Floor Test, Says Presence Of Rebel MLAs Essential

READ | Kamal Nath Writes Letter To Governor, Clarifies Stance On Conducting Floor Test